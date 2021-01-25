Manchester United 3-2 Liverpool: 5 hits and flops as Bruno Fernandes free-kick settles intense contest | FA Cup 2020-21

Manchester United beat arch-rivals Liverpool 3-2 at the Old Trafford to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, and Bruno Fernandes were all on target for the Red Devils as Mohamed Salah's double went in vain.

The Egyptian opened the scoring for the visitors, who've been struggling for goals lately, but the home side pulled ahead through Greenwood and Rashford in either half.

Salah was then on target again to restore parity for the Premier League holders, but Fernandes settled an engaging contest with a sublime free-kick in the 78th minute.

10 - Manchester United have eliminated Liverpool from the FA Cup proper for the 10th time; in the competition's history, only Liverpool themselves (12 v Everton) have knocked a particular side out more times (including finals). Bragging. pic.twitter.com/Uh1ByptM1J — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 24, 2021

Manchester United next face West Ham United in the FA Cup, whereas Liverpool will be disappointed after going out in yet another competition.

Here are the hit and flop performers from the northwest derby:

Hit: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

There's no stopping Fernandes

We have exhausted all superlatives to describe the impact Fernandes has had since arriving at Old Trafford last year. And even though tonight wasn't the most vintage performance from him, the former Sporting CP man, nevertheless, was vital to Manchester United's fortunes.

The 26-year-old sensation extended his imperious goal record for the club with yet another strike - this time, a majestic free-kick to settle the contest, curving one around the Liverpool wall into the bottom corner.

28 - Since his Man Utd debut in February 2020, Bruno Fernandes has scored more goals than any other player for Premier League clubs (28). Revelation. pic.twitter.com/Kyl0pU83EF — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 24, 2021

He was on the field for just 12 minutes until then, having come off the bench after the hour mark replacing Donny van de Beek. But it's never about time for Fernandes, it's about opportunity.

The midfield phenom got another one on this occasion, and like almost always, made the most of it.

Flop: Rhys Williams (Liverpool)

Williams was targeted by Manchester United all night

The reigning Premier League champions are going through a defensive crisis at the moment due to injuries to first-team stars, so much so that Jurgen Klopp has had to turn to young players such as Rhys Williams.

It was clear from his performance today that the 19-year old certainly isn't the answer to their issues at the back. At least at the moment.

He struggled with pace and looked nervous on the ball as Manchester United identified the weak link in Liverpool's set up and pressed him to the hilt.

In fact, Williams also let slip Greenwood's pass in the second half which then allowed Rashford to steal clear of the visitors and score.

It would be harsh to make him the scapegoat for tonight's failure as the centre-back is still inexperienced at the top level and this is only his first season with the Reds.

However, questions will be asked of Klopp on whether he should've rather gone ahead with Nat Philipps instead of him.