Manchester United 3-2 Nottingham Forest: United player ratings as Red Devils complete dramatic turnaround win against 10-man Forest

Manchester United came back from two goals down to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in a thrilling Premier League game on Saturday (August 26) at Old Trafford. Cristian Eriksen, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes bagged for United after Taiwo Awoniyi and Willy Boly had scored early for the visitors.

The hosts got off to a disastrous start as Awoniyi and Boly scored inside the first four minutes to hand Forest a two-goal lead. United regained some composure and halved the deficit in the 17th minute through Eriksen’s clever flick.

Erik ten Hag’s men remained on the front foot for the remainder of the half, with the visitors looking threatening on the break.

United got back on level terms soon after the restart as Casemiro finished off a well-worked free-kick.

The match swung further in their favour when Nottingham Forest had Joe Worrall sent off in the 67th minute. The turnaround was complete less than 10 minutes later as Fernandes put the Red Devils ahead from the spot.

The hosts then sat back and played on the counter as their 10-man opposition attempted to find an equaliser. Despite a few nervy moments, United saw out a hard-fought win.

On that note, here are the Manchester United player ratings from a dramatic Premier League game.

Andre Onana: 5/10

A strange outing for Onana, who was beaten twice in the first four minutes and had little to do for the remainder of the game. He made two saves to help his side clinch the win.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 5/10

Wan-Bissaka defended well and attacked with great intent, offering a real threat in the opposition box. He was booked in the second half for a tackle that was a bit too aggressive.

Raphael Varane: 5/10

Part of a United defence that got off to a terrible start, Varane was instrumental in his side making a comeback. He made seven recoveries and completed the most passes (52) in the game before he was replaced at half-time.

Lisandro Martinez: 5/10

Martinez overcame his side’s nightmare start to make a notable impact on proceedings. The defender brought the ball out from the back with confidence and made 76 passes, more than anyone in the game.

Diogo Dalot: 5/10

Dalot filled in capably at left-back, defending competently and getting forward with some regularity.

Casemiro: 7/10

Apart from a crucial goal, Casemiro formed an effective shield in front of his nervy defence. The Brazilian made four clearances and eight recoveries.

Christian Eriksen: 7/10

Eriksen slotted into the United midfield to great effect, getting his side back into the game with a clever finish. His passing ability served United well, as did his seven recoveries.

Antony: 6/10

Antony was threatening on the right wing for Manchester United, giving Ola Aina a torrid time throughout. He was replaced in the 85th minute as United looked to shore things up.

Bruno Fernandes: 9/10

Fernandes claimed a goal and an assist and was instrumental in affecting the turnaround.

Fernandes was at the heart of every attacking move United put together, running the show from his attacking midfield role. He set Casemiro up for the opener and edged United ahead with a coolly taken penalty.

The Manchester United captain was booked late on for an altercation with Kouyate, though.

Marcus Rashford: 7/10

Rashford looked much more comfortable in his more natural left-wing role. He claimed the assist for Eriksen’s goal and also won Manchester United a penalty. The Englishman was booked late on for kicking the ball away in frustration.

Anthony Martial: 5/10

Martial made his first start of the season after a lengthy injury layoff and was involved in some good interplay with his fellow attackers. He did not threaten the Forest goal too much and was replaced on the hour mark.

Ratings of Manchester United substitutes against Nottingham Forest

Victor Lindelof: 5/10

Brought on at half-time, Lindelof was a calming presence in the United defence and was instrumental in the turnaround.

Jadon Sancho: 5/10

Sancho brought pace and trickery to the Manchester United frontline against a tired Forest defence after coming on in the 60th minute.

Scott McTominay: 5/10

McTominay came on for Antony to shore up the United midfield and offered much-needed solidity in the final few minutes.