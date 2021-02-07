Manchester United 3-3 Everton: Man Utd Player ratings as Toffees twice come from behind to force a share of the spoils | Premier League 2020-21

In a tale of two halves in a 2020-21 Premier League game against Everton at Old Trafford, Manchester United were held to an entertaining 3-3 draw at home.

Manchester United were aiming to build on their incredible 9-0 thrashing of Southampton last week while Carlo Ancelotti’s men were looking to move into fifth-place following a victory over Leeds United last week.

The hosts were superb in the first half, as a fierce header from Edinson Cavani and a looping shot from Bruno Fernandes handed them a well-deserved 2-0 lead going into the break.

Manchester United dominated proceedings, controlled possession and dictated the flow of the game in a dominant first-half display. However, the loss of Paul Pogba to injury meant that Carlo Ancelotti's capitalised by scoring three goals in a six-goal thriller.

Abdoulaye Doucoure tapped home Everton’s first goal of the night after De Gea spilled a shot from Dominic Calvert Lewin. Everton were soon back on level terms when James Rodriguez fired a left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

Manchester United looked to have grabbed the winner when midfielder Scott McTominay’s glancing header beat Everton shot-stopper Robin Olsen.

However, that was not the last piece of action in the game, as Dominic Calvert Lewin scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to force a share of the spoils.

The draw is a huge setback to their title challenge, as Manchester United remain two points adrift of Manchester City but have played two games more than the league leaders.

On that note, let us have a look at the Manchester United player ratings in the game.

David de Gea 4/10

David De Ge had nothing to do in the first half, as the Everton attack failed to truly test him. He, however, failed to keep hold of Calvert Lewin’s powerful shot, spilling it into the path of Doucoure, who halved the visitors' deficit on the night.

The Spanish shot-stopper was also beaten by James Rodriguez’s fierce shot before Calvert-Lewin scored a late equaliser deep into stoppage time.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7/10

Aaron Wan-Bissaka handled the threat of Richarlison and Lucas Digne on the right flank with aplomb. He also contributed in attack, as he set up Bruno Fernandes’ dunking strike. The Englishman was faultless for all three goals conceded by Manchester United.

Harry Maguire 5.5/10

The Manchester United captain was successful in keeping Dominic Calvert Lewis quiet for the majority of the game, dealing with the aerial threat of the Everton striker well.

However, Harry Maguire strayed too deep into his own box, which allowed Calvert-Lewin to score the equaliser.

Victor Lindelof 5.5/10

Victor Lindelof did a good job of limiting Everton's goal-scoring chances in the first half. However, a shaky second-half performance allowed Everton to walk away with a well-deserved draw.

Luke Shaw 7/10

A man brewing with confidence, the Manchester United full-back started off slowly but gradually grew into the game. Luke Shaw drove in a wonderful cross to assist McTominay for Manchester United’s third goal of the night.

Scott McTominay 7/10

Scott McTominay was utterly dominant in the heart of the park, outmuscling his opponents and showing great tenacity in tackles.

The academy graduate also helped his defence and even scored what was thought to be the winner for Manchester United, but that was not to be, as Everton scored a late equaliser.

Paul Pogba 6/10

Paul Pogba was hooked off with a muscle injury just before half-time, but he put in an excellent cameo in the Manchester United midfield. He helped with spreading the ball accurately in midfield and also had a thumping header saved by Everton goalkeeper Olsen.

Bruno Fernandes 8/10

Despite enduring a rather quiet evening, Bruno Fernandes grabbed the second goal for Manchester United with a lovely dinking shot from outside the box.

The Portuguese came close to grabbing his second in the 76th minute, but his shot went well over the crossbar.

Mason Greenwood 7/10

In an assured performance, the Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood made several threatening runs at the Everton defence, keeping them on their toes all night. He was unlucky not to get a goal or assist.

Edinson Cavani 8/10

Edinson Cavani scored for a third-straight game when he superbly fired his header into the back of the Everton net following a swinging cross from Marcus Rashford.

In another excellent performance, the Uruguayan probed the Everton defence and even created a couple of goal-scoring chances for Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw in the first half.

Marcus Rashford 6/10

It was an uncharacteristically cold night from Marcus Rashford. He was through on goal in the 62nd minute but failed to find the target.

He also missed a glorious chance to put the game to bed in the 78th minute, dragging his shot wide off the goal after racing into the penalty area. Rashford, however, delivered a lovely cross into the box for Cavani to power home Manchester United's opener in the first half.

Player ratings of Manchester United Substitutes

Fred 5.5/10

Fred replaced the injured Paul Pogba but failed to fit into the Frenchman’s boots. He failed to hit the target late in the first half when he dragged his weaker right-footed shot wide.

Axel Tuanzebe 4/10

Despite coming in the final few minutes of the game, Axel Tuanzebe was disappointing. He was hooked for a reckless tackle and conceded the free-kick from which Everton grabbed their late equaliser.