×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United: 3 academy players the Red Devils should promote this season

Cyril Odhiambo
ANALYST
Feature
929   //    26 Jul 2019, 23:44 IST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the game against Tottenham Hotspur
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the game against Tottenham Hotspur

In the four games that Manchester United has played on tour, there have been some standout performers. Among some of the best performers at United, there have been academy graduates that have impressed.

Manchester United has been well known over the years for being a team that cherishes building players up from their academy. Though not many make it to the first team and those that do don’t stay for long due to the competitive nature of the club, the club still promotes them.

At the moment, there are a good number of players that look ready to step into the first team and probably most teams in the Premier League. There are the likes of Dean Henderson, James Garner, Tahith Chong, Axel Tuanzebe, Mason Greenwood, and Angel Gomes, among others.

Some of these players look like they need some time on loan to help further their development, while others look like they can take up roles in the first team as early as this coming season.

Without further ado, these are players that can step up to United's first team:

#3 Axel Tuanzebe

Axel Tuanzebe makes a tackle
Axel Tuanzebe makes a tackle

Young centre-back Axel Tuanzebe spent the better part of last season on loan at Aston Villa where he largely impressed. Manchester United has been on the lookout for a central defender that can lead the backline, is defensively sound, and can pass the ball from the back.

Tuanzebe ticks all those boxes and his only disadvantage is that he’s young and inexperienced. But United had an eye for Matthijs de Ligt before he eventually signed for Juventus and he’s even younger than English star Tuanzebe.

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t manage to bring anyone during the window, he should probably consider promoting Tuanzebe to the first team. The manager has already expressed his desire to keep the young defender this season than shipping him off on loan to another Premier League club.

That alone shows he may be ready, plus, he can’t do worse partnering Lindelof than what the others have been doing. That being said, he’s been one of United’s standout performers on tour.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Axel Tuanzebe Angel Gomes Ole Gunnar Solskjær Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United: 3 players the Red Devils could sign before the transfer window closes
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Tottenham: 5 Players who were brilliant for the Red Devils
RELATED STORY
Why Axel Tuanzebe is the future of Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Tottenham 1-2 Manchester United: 3 players who were impressive for the Red Devils
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 Championship players the Red Devils should sign in the summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 midfielders the Red Devils should sign this summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 3-0 Leeds United - 3 talking points
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 reasons for the Red Devils' downfall this season
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 4-0 Leeds United: 5 players who impressed the most for the Red Devils
RELATED STORY
3 players Manchester United should offload before the transfer window closes
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us