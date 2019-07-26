Manchester United: 3 academy players the Red Devils should promote this season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the game against Tottenham Hotspur

In the four games that Manchester United has played on tour, there have been some standout performers. Among some of the best performers at United, there have been academy graduates that have impressed.

Manchester United has been well known over the years for being a team that cherishes building players up from their academy. Though not many make it to the first team and those that do don’t stay for long due to the competitive nature of the club, the club still promotes them.

At the moment, there are a good number of players that look ready to step into the first team and probably most teams in the Premier League. There are the likes of Dean Henderson, James Garner, Tahith Chong, Axel Tuanzebe, Mason Greenwood, and Angel Gomes, among others.

Some of these players look like they need some time on loan to help further their development, while others look like they can take up roles in the first team as early as this coming season.

Without further ado, these are players that can step up to United's first team:

#3 Axel Tuanzebe

Axel Tuanzebe makes a tackle

Young centre-back Axel Tuanzebe spent the better part of last season on loan at Aston Villa where he largely impressed. Manchester United has been on the lookout for a central defender that can lead the backline, is defensively sound, and can pass the ball from the back.

Tuanzebe ticks all those boxes and his only disadvantage is that he’s young and inexperienced. But United had an eye for Matthijs de Ligt before he eventually signed for Juventus and he’s even younger than English star Tuanzebe.

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t manage to bring anyone during the window, he should probably consider promoting Tuanzebe to the first team. The manager has already expressed his desire to keep the young defender this season than shipping him off on loan to another Premier League club.

That alone shows he may be ready, plus, he can’t do worse partnering Lindelof than what the others have been doing. That being said, he’s been one of United’s standout performers on tour.

