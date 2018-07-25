Manchester United: 3 academy products who should feature this season

Manchester United Pre-Season Training and Press Conference

Manchester United are famous for their youth development system. There won't be many football fans around who aren't acquainted with the Class of '92. Legends of the game like Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Gary Neville, Nicky Butt and even recent ones like Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard are all much-revered figures.

And the next generation of youngsters looks set to carry on the legacy. As Manchester United are on their pre-season tour in the United States of America and most of their senior players are vacationing post the World Cup, several products from Manchester United's youth academy are out to make a name for themselves.

Jose Mourinho had this to say about United's pre-season,

“It’s positive for the young boys that have the fantastic opportunity to train with us and know what it is to be a United player.”

So without further ado, let's take a look at 3 academy products who should feature for Manchester United this season:

#3 Mason Greenwood

Greenwood in action for Manchester United v Club America - International Champions Cup 2018

Now, this may be wishful thinking but Mason Greenwood, at the age of 16, is already climbing up the levels. While you could argue that he is too young to meddle with professionals of the game, you gotta understand that Mason Greenwood scored 17 goals in 17 matches for the club last season against opposition that was 2 years older than him.

After starting out wanting to be a midfielder, he slowly took over the no.10 spot before finally growing into the centre-forward position where he has flourished. Greenwood has represented the England u-17s.

A 16-year-old Greenwood was the league's leading scorer in last year's under 18 Premier League North. He also earned the player of the tournament award for his exploits.

Former United player and youth product Clayton Blackmore had this to say about the 16-year-old prodigy,

"We don’t know how good he is going to get. He’s still growing.

“He’s great on the ball and very good with both feet. He’s the first person I’ve seen that takes penalties and free-kicks with his wrong foot. I’ve never come across anyone like that! He’s got a great chance.”

