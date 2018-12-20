×
Manchester United: 3 managers who can wake the sleeping giant

Kausthub Saraswatula
20 Dec 2018

Shoes too big to fill?
Manchester United has been on a downward spiral since Sir Alex Ferguson walked out of Old Trafford back in 2013. First, it was David Moyes who tried to steady the ship, then it was Louis Van Gaal who tried to implement methods that won him 20 trophies and most recently the Special one, Jose Mourinho.

They all came and they all failed. In all fairness, it was going to take a while for the club to find someone to fill the boots left by the great man himself. What was surprising is how things went south with each of the managers. For Moyes, this job was just too big, Van Gaal and Mourinho did win trophies but could not establish Manchester United as the champions or even contenders for the major trophies; the Premier League title or the Champions League.

Here are 3 managers who can usher the club into a new era of dominance and reestablish Manchester United at the summit of English Football.

Zinedine Zidane

Perfect job to bring him back to the touchline?
The only man to win three consecutive Champions League trophies definitely has the CV and the profile to be the boss at Manchester United. 9 trophies in 3 years are no mean feat. Announcing his resignation from the post of manager of Real Madrid just 5 days after winning his third successive UCL title, this could be the job that fits his profile.

A signing that every Manchester United fan is begging to be announced, he definitely could make trophies rain at Old Trafford as Ferguson did. Known for his great man management skills, he could get the best out Pogba who had a very public fallout with Mourinho. If Zizou could convince Ronaldo to rest and sit out of matches, he sure can instil the right atmosphere in the dressing room to make this talented United squad click again.

If he comes, the board would definitely back him in the transfer market and provide him with whatever he needs to catch up with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool who seem lightyears ahead of them at the moment.

Zidane did it all first as a player, then as a manager at Real Madrid, the question is, is he up for the task at Manchester United?

Kausthub Saraswatula
