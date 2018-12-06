Manchester United: 3 Mistakes that costed Man Utd against Arsenal in their 2-2 draw

Manchester United drew Arsenal 2-2 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night in the Premier League in a game that was see-sawing till the very end. However, the result is not a great one for Jose Mourinho's men who have now drawn three consecutive games in the league (with Crystal Palace, Southampton and now Arsenal).

There were moments which could have turned the game in the Red Devils' favor but somehow they could not convert them. We pick out three mistakes made by United that eventually led them to draw a game they should have easily won.

#1 Dropping Juan Mata to the bench

Juan Mata has been United's most prolific playmaker in recent times and it was surprising to see him get relegated to the bench in favor of Jesse Lingard. Although the Englishman scored the equalizer, he was found to be deficient in most areas of the game and Mata's experience was widely missed.

Mata is United's best set-piece taker too and United missed the opportunity of having him on the field while Marcos Rojo's free-kick flew over Bernd Leno. This was a blunder by Jose Mourinho and one that probably cost United their dynamic and momentum.

