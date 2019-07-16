×
Manchester United: 3 players the Red Devils could sign before the transfer window closes

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
625   //    16 Jul 2019, 02:07 IST

Portugal v Netherlands - UEFA Nations League Final
Portugal v Netherlands - UEFA Nations League Final

After a difficult Premier League campaign, the Red Devils are desperate to bolster their squad in the summer to compete with their rivals in the upcoming season. The Red Devils have already signed Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer.

However, they are still keen on bringing in more reinforcements in other areas of the pitch. As such, more new players are expected at Old Trafford in the coming weeks. Before the transfer window closes, we pick three players Manchester United could sign.

These players have been linked to joining the Red Devils for quite a period of time and there is a high chance that fans might be able to see them in a Manchester United shirt soon.

#3 Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United)

Newcastle United v Burnley FC - Premier League
Newcastle United v Burnley FC - Premier League

Sean Longstaff made his Premier League debut for Newcastle United back in January and impressed fans with a number of stellar performances. The 21-year-old Englishman made 9 EPL appearances for the Magpies before suffering a knee ligament injury which ended his season.

Manchester United are keen on bolstering their midfield this summer and see Longstaff as a possible target. However, as much as the Red Devils are keen to sign the midfielder, Newcastle United are demanding a fee of around £50 million for the young player.

The 21-year-old has a contract with the Magpies until the summer of 2022 and Newcastle United will be under no pressure to sell Longstaff. With United looking extremely keen to bring in another player to their midfield, they are likely to continue negotiations for the player.


#2 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon)

Sporting Lisbon v Viktoria Plzen - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: First Leg
Sporting Lisbon v Viktoria Plzen - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: First Leg

The Red Devils have been scouting the 24-year-old and are very keen to sign the Portuguese playmaker this summer. Bruno Fernandes had enjoyed a stellar campaign with Sporting Lisbon, scoring an incredible 32 goals and providing another 18 assists across all competitions.

Portuguese media have been linking Bruno Fernandes with a move to Manchester United this summer, with some British media outlets also backing the claims of Manchester United having a solid interest in the player. The Red Devils are set to make a £50 million bid for the Portuguese midfielder in the next few weeks if reports are to be believed. The player is also said to be keen on the move.

Bruno Fernandes would be a terrific signing for Manchester United. The 24-year-old midfielder will add creativity to the Manchester United midfield, taking some pressure off Paul Pogba's shoulders.




Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
