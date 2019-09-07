3 Positions that Manchester United need to strengthen in January

Solskjaer needs a stellar winter transfer window

Manchester United’s new season has hardly gone according to plan. The Red Devils have failed to impress and even though it’s too early in the season, a top-four finish is looking difficult to achieve.

The Red Devils actually had a fiery start to the season, blowing away Chelsea 4-0 at Old Trafford and showcasing terrific firepower within their ranks. Since then though, the optimism of the summer is gone. Two draws and a loss in their last three games sounds bad, but when one considers the teams United faced in those 3 games – Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and Southampton, the results indicate a worrying trend.

United didn't replace their outgoing players in the summer transfer window and they are suffering the aftereffects of it already. A little more activity in the transfer window would have gone a long way in defining their season, however, that chance is gone now.

As such, January cannot come soon enough for the Red Devils. United should indulge in the winter transfer window and solidify these 3 positions to turn their season around.

#3 Central midfield

Declan Rice will be a fine addition to this United team

Manchester United lost a vital player from their ranks when Ander Herrera made the move to PSG in the summer. The Red Devils were wrong to let the Spaniard leave, but since it was an action that could not be avoided, United should have immediately plunged in the transfer market to sign a replacement. Sadly, that did not happen.

The season so far has already shown that not signing a replacement was a huge mistake. The Red Devils clearly lack a proper central midfielder to support and aid Solskjaer’s fast and fluid football right now. Scott McTominay has been the ideal choice, but the Scottish midfielder provides very little in attack. Nemanja Matic is slow and static, while Fred, the only other choice, is unreliable, to say the least.

Just imagine a double pivot of Herrera and Pogba or a midfield three of Pogba, Herrera and McTominay and one can realize what United are missing right now.

As such, United should opt for a proper central midfielder in the winter, even if it costs them a fortune. Ruben Neves of Wolves should be the ideal choice, while Declan Rice of West Ham United would also suffice. Unless the Red Devils sign a central midfielder in January, things could get really ugly at the business end of the season.

