Manchester United: 3 reasons for the Red Devils' downfall this season

Everton FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United has always been not only one of the top clubs in England, but also in the whole of Europe. Some might argue that they have been the best club, English football ever had. And the reason for the same? One man - Sir Alex Ferguson.

Since Ferguson retired from his duties as the United boss, the club has had various capable managers to lead them into the new era. It all started with David Moyes, moved on to Louis van Gaal, then on to Jose Mourinho, and finally leading to the current manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

But no manager among the ones named above have come even nearer to Sir Alex's achievements, with Jose Mourinho giving his own career a fresh breath after winning the Europa League in 2017.

This season has also been a similar one to all those in the past 6 years or so, starting with Mourinho at the helm, and now ending with Ole at the wheel. But to be really honest with United's current form, it has been devastating.

The club has been playing average consistently against all types of oppositions, which is actually not as per the club's standards, and yesterday's 4-0 loss at the hands of Everton is a perfect example of where the club really stands right now.

Today we take a look at 3 reasons for the club's downfall this season and to their ongoing below average performances.

#3 Lack of a decent defensive line

Everton FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Alex Ferguson once quoted, "Attack wins you matches, but defense wins you titles."

I think Manchester United have not been taking lessons from their own stalwart. The United back four right now is one of the worst the club has seen in the past decade or so, maybe in the history of the club.

United have seen Vidic and Ferdinand winning titles for them with their consistent and full of heart performances, so a poor defense might be really pinching the club's fans to the gut.

Though Victor Lindelof has been great compared to the other options this season, he is definitely not a born leader on the pitch like maybe Vidic was. Ashley Young has been shambolic. Smalling and Jones are good defenders but not at the level that they need to be if they are playing for a club of Manchester United's level. And Luke Shaw's career has been ridden with injuries.

It's obvious to see that Liverpool signing van Dijk has converted them from a title challenger to a worthy title winner and maybe one of the best teams in Europe. United probably need two van Dijks right now.

