Manchester United: 3 Reasons why Harry Kane would be a great fit for the Red Devils

Harry Kane would be a fantastic addition to this United team

During Manchester United’s 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Sunday, Roy Keane, who was in the Sky Sports studio to analyze the game, had a very special answer to his former club’s struggles in front of goal. He said,

Just go and get (Harry) Kane from Spurs. Easy. Just go and get him.

This sparked off a debate regarding whether United could target the English striker in the upcoming transfer windows. Tottenham Hotspur are currently experiencing difficult times and Harry Kane could be tempted to jump ship in order to win silverware. Interestingly, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has responded up on his former skipper’s comments and went on to give a glowing review to the English striker, further fuelling the rumor mill. He said:

Roy's quite straightforward, isn't he? For us, it's working hard. With the forwards we've got, with the pace and the skills, I'm looking forward to the next few weeks.

There aren't many Lewandowskis and Harry Kanes. They're like Shearer, Van Nistelrooy - fantastic goalscorers.

Ours are different types of players, but I have to say I like someone who can finish half a chance and he does that. He's one of the best, but he's a Tottenham player.

Even though Solskjaer did not give away any hints of targeting the Englishman in the transfer window, it is easy to see that the Norwegian is a big admirer of Kane. The Tottenham striker would be a fantastic addition to the United side and here are 3 reasons why Manchester United could massively benefit from signing Harry Kane.

#3 Age

Kane recently turned 26

Like Harry Maguire, Harry Kane has only just turned 26 years old. As such, he is entering his prime and is already Premier League proven. He is quite ahead of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in terms of Premier League experience. Kane has played a lot more games than United’s current strike force and has been delivering consistently for years right now.

Manchester United will be getting a world-class striker who can lead their line for the next few years. His presence will also give further competition to Rashford and Martial to improve on the pitch. On the training ground, he would be a role model for the likes of Mason Greenwood, who would be greatly benefit from having Kane around.

