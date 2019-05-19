×
Manchester United: 3 Right Wingers the Red Devils should consider signing in the summer

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.57K   //    19 May 2019, 15:55 IST

Solskjaer needs reinforcements if his side are to challenge next season
Solskjaer needs reinforcements if his side are to challenge next season

We have reached the business end of the 2018/19 season and by now, we know how every team has fared this season. In this slideshow, we are going to talk about a team which is currently staring at a squad overhaul: Manchester United.

Their season ended on a very bad note as they got tonked by Cardiff City on the last day. This added to the woes of being unable to qualify for the Champions League as they finished the season at 6th place in the league. Having exited this year's Champions League in the Quarter Final stage, the Red Devils need a major overhaul.

They need world-class centre-backs, which is known to everyone. Their midfield is looking thin after Ander Herrera's decision to look for a new challenge. The right-back spot hasn't been fixed yet with Ashley Young enduring a torrid season. Most of all, United do not have a traditional right winger in their squad.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has tried both Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku on the right hand side but both of them have a tendency to drift inside. United need a right-winger and in this slideshow, we take a look at the three wingers United should consider signing:

#3 Cengiz Under

Under is just 21 years old
Under is just 21 years old

Cengiz Under currently plays for AS Roma in the Serie A and he is their premier attacker alongside Edin Dzeko. The 21-year-old has had an average season this year but with age on his side, the Turk can reach great heights.

The Turkish international would be a perfect fit at Manchester United. His pace and raw skill on the ball are tailor made for Solskjaer's style of play. His directness will be lethal to launch pacey counter attacks. He also has a great left foot and can strike the ball very sweetly.

Under is young and talented and can be bought for a cut-price deal. So, he is another option for Solskjaer to look at to solve the right-wing crises at the club.

1 / 3 NEXT
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Jadon Sancho Cengiz Ünder Ole Gunnar Solskjær Manchester United Transfer News
3 right-wingers Manchester United should target in the summer
