Manchester United: 3 things Mourinho has to get right this season

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.18K // 18 Jul 2018, 14:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Can Jose guide United back to the top?

Manchester United did not exactly cover themselves in glory during the 2017-18 campaign. After losing the FA Cup final to Chelsea, they lost their chance to add some sort of silverware to their trophy cabinet.

Don't get me wrong. Manchester United were brilliant sporadically. In fact, they beat the rest of the top 6 teams convincingly over the course of the season but stuttered and coughed against the relatively smaller teams.

With several players not playing up to par or not putting in promising displays game after game, Jose Mourinho cut a frustrated figure at the tactical area more frequently than United fans would have wanted him to.

The World Cup, however, came at the right time as far as several Manchester United players are concerned and some of them hit the ground running and came away from the tournament as some of its finest players.

With the new Premier League season starting in less than a month, it is time for Jose Mourinho to plan his moves.

On that note, let's take a look at 3 things Jose Mourinho has to get right this season.

#3 Use the right wing for width

Hirving Lozano's electric pace is something that could be of great use to Manchester United

This is starting to look like an age-old problem. Ever since Antonio Valencia shifted to a right back position, Manchester United have never had an out and out right winger who can stretch defences and make use of the width available near the corner flag.

Juan Mata is the one who is usually deployed on the right wing but his lack of pace and tendency to cut inside instead of opting to surge ahead and whip in crosses has further added to the congestion in the centre.

United are on the lookout for wingers with Ivan Perisic and Hirving Lozano- both of whom were mighty impressive at the World Cup for Croatia and Mexico respectively.

While Andreas Pereira's return could in a way address the situation, he is much better when he is deployed on the left wing or when he is played as an attacking midfielder. So it is up to Jose Mourinho to make the call now.

1 / 3 NEXT