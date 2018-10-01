Manchester United: 3 things Ed Woodward must do to steady the sinking ship

Pogba and Mourinho have fallen out at Manchester United

By now, the footage of Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho's clash in training has been viral enough for everybody to know that there are significant issues to be addressed behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

The new season has not brought about much to cheer for the fans, with the Red Devils already trailing their arch-rivals Liverpool and Manchester City by 9 points, their latest defeat coming at the hands of West Ham United.

The problems just don't end there. Key players like Alexis Sanchez, Eric Bailly and Marcus Rashford, to name a few, are woefully out of form with the media looking overly obsessed with the club and its ongoing internal feuds.

Jose Mourinho might say that he had predicted a "bad season" as early as July in one of his press conferences during the pre-season tour of the United States, but truth be told, the Portuguese has too much on his plate right now to be dealing with all the problems at the club by himself.

Hence, Ed Woodward, the right-hand man of the owners, the Glazer family, must make sure that he intervenes and helps Mourinho douse out the fires that seem to be arising at the club each day.

#1 Back Jose Mourinho till the end of the season

Zidane is being touted to replace Mourinho at Manchester United

Zinedine Zidane has been repeatedly linked to taking over the managerial role at Manchester United ever since he has been a free agent. But Zidane, with all of his Champions League titles, might not be the solution to the issues that need to addressed at the club.

No manager is going to come to a club as big as United and transform the style of play so drastically that the team is immediately seen as contenders to the EPL and Champions League trophies. Might United fans be reminded, Jose Mourinho was seen as the man to lead the club to new heights after the Lous Van Gaal era.

He did, of course, win 3 trophies in his first season but has not one any ever since. Any new manager who comes in, be it Zidane or anyone else, will take time to adjust to the physicality and pace of the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola, finished his first season at Manchester City in 4th place, barely qualifying for the Champions League, and it wasn't until his second season in charge of the club and a huge amount of investment in the team, that he was actually able to implement his style of play and win the EPL.

Jose Mourinho's job is also not made easy by players like Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba, Fred, Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial, Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford underperforming. The manager can only coach his team so much before the match, it is the players who have to show character on the pitch which frankly, none of them has been able to exhibit since the start of the season.

Also, the team is largely made up of players signed by 4 managers, suited to their own style of play, hence the players lack chemistry on the field. Ed Woodward needs to ensure that Mourinho stays till the end of the season and not risk making any managerial changes which might destabilize the club even more.

