Manchester United: 3 things the Red Devils must do to win against Leicester City

United will look to get back to winning ways against Leicester after dropping points in three straight games

Manchester United have gotten off to a poor start in the Premier League 2019-20 season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team won their first game emphatically against Chelsea by a four-goal margin. However, the club is currently undergoing a three-game streak without a win, after dropping points away at Molineux against Wolves, at home against Crystal Palace, and away at Southampton.

With only one win and five points from the first four games, there is huge pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to win their next game. The task at hand for the Red Devils is not an easy one, as Leicester City will visit the Theatre of Dreams, still unbeaten and placed 3rd in the table.

Let us outline three things that the Red Devils must do to win against Leicester City.

#3 Paul Pogba should be deployed further up the pitch

Pogba is being underutilized by binding him to defensive duties

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stuck with Paul Pogba as a part of his double pivot along with Scott McTominay. But it has to be said that the deeper role is not suiting the French midfielder.

Pogba has so far been unconvincing in his role in the double pivot. The defensive duties are not giving him the luxury to move into areas where he can be lethal and it is hurting the Red Devils. Pogba gets overwhelmed when pressed in deeper regions and loses the ball.

In the game against Crystal Palace, he lost possession while trying to progress the play from deep in the dying minutes as United conceded a late goal. Against Southampton also, he endured a tough time and lost possession rapidly towards the end of the first half.

However, if he is relieved of his defensive duties, Pogba can be a lethal player. With the luxury to move further up the pitch, into areas in and around the box of the opposition, he is a dangerous player to face. He is good at link-up plays, is confident taking opponents on and also a good shooter from distance.

Either it should be Nemanja Matic as a sole pivot, if there is a change in formation, or it can be Matic/Fred, alongside McTominay, with Pogba as a #10. Both are good options to utilize Pogba's threat in attacking areas of the pitch while maintaining a solid screen at the back.

