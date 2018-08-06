Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Manchester United: 3 top players who have made over 400 appearances for the club recently

Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.35K   //    06 Aug 2018, 11:03 IST

Middlesbrough v Manchester United - Premier League
These players enjoyed much success at United.

Manchester United is one of the greatest clubs in English football and more so globally. It is a club that needs little introduction when it comes to spelling out its success and the great players that have been at the club.

The 20-time English champions have over the years attracted some of the best players in the world and on a consistent basis. It is no secret that United have always had the financial pedigree to attract these footballers regardless of how spectacular their performance were at the local and international stage.

For instance, in 2014, United paid a record fee of £27 million for left-back Luke Shaw. This was the highest ever fee paid for a teenager. They were involved again a year later in breaking that same record fee when they signed Anthony Martial for £36 million from Monaco.

In professional football, there are many factors that can hinder a player from playing consistently for a club. The biggest hindrance can be competition. A squad can have about 30 players with only a maximum of 14 being used per match.

Some players especially second choice and third choice goalkeepers rarely get a taste of the action in the whole season.

Another key factor is injuries. Some top players who were destined for greatness have seen their careers take a nose dive due to injuries. In United, for one to play over 400 matches means that they were one of the best in what they did. These three players in recent years managed to reach that feat and also enjoyed success at the club.

#3 Michael Carrick

Manchester United v Real Salt Lake
Carrick had a calming effect when he played

The now assistant coach at United re-defined the art of composed midfield play. Despite playing a more defensive-minded midfield role in 12 years at the club, Carrick was known to also spot the runners and pick them out with long passes. The former England international, who retired at the end of last season, made 464 appearances the club and scored 24 goals.

He played in some of United's most important matches including the UEFA Champions League final that they won in 2008. He was also instrumental as United clinched five Premier League titles from 2006-2013.

Many feel he was underappreciated for what he gave for the club with focus placed on the more stylish attackers like Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne who played around him.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Wayne Rooney Michael Carrick Sir Alex Ferguson Jose Mourinho Football Top 5/Top 10
Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
I am a creative and highly skilled sports writer with a long-standing passion for writing football.
