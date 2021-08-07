Manchester United 4-0 Everton: 5 Talking Points as Solskjaer's men blow away Toffees in final pre-season friendly

Manchester United beat Everton 4-0 in their final pre-season game before the start of the season as Rafael Benitez endured a forgettable visit to Manchester.

As the new Everton boss sat speechless in the United stand, his team were 3-0 down even before the 30th minute. The afternoon turned worse, as the Red Devils put one more past their Premier League counterparts and kept a clean sheet too.

After making key transfers of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, United have been touted as the biggest threat to rivals Manchester City in the title race. Well, they did not disappoint in that regard, as they absolutely thrashed Everton at home, producing an impressive performance.

A blistering attack by United resulted in Mason Greenwood opening the scoring early in the ninth minute as he pounced on a mistake by Everton keeper Jordan Pickford. The next two goals came courtesy two set-pieces before the half-hour mark.

Everton had a better second half, but couldn't stop substitute Diogo Dalot from converting in the 94th minute. On that note, here's a look at the five talking points from the game.

#1 Manchester United's investment in a set-piece coach pays off

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire celebrates after scoring a header against Everton.

Manchester United may have been very active in the transfer market, but their best signing might be the appointment of a coach. Set-piece coach Eric Ramsay was scooped up by the Red Devils from Chelsea earlier this summer. The 29-year-old was specifically hired to improve the prowess of the current squad.

The change in approach was evident in the Everton win, as Solskjaer's men scored twice from set-play within the first 30 minutes. A Luke Shaw corner was met by a Harry Maguire, who headed from point-blank range to make it 2-0 for the hosts. Bruno Fernandes then made it 3-0 in the 29th minute through a brilliant free-kick, beating Jordan Pickford from range.

United have transformed into a threatening side from set-piece situations over the past few years. But the arrival of Ramsay could make them world-class from set-piece plays.

Manchester United were also very dominant in aerial play on the night. They hardly lost any aerial battles in their half, and won a lot of loose balls in Everton territory. Dalot's 94th-minute goal came from a lofted cross by Fred from a fairly deep position.

#2 Nemanja Matic and Donny Van de Beek justify United's non-recruitment of a midfielder

Nemanja Matic, alongside Donny Van de Beek, was instrumental in United's dominance against Everton.

It would be fair to say that Nemanja Matic turned back the clock, deployed alongside Donny van de Beek in a double pivot role against Everton on Saturday. The Serbian was key in guarding the back-four and aiding the progression of the ball during the game. Meanwhile, his Dutch teammate played an advanced role, dragging the Everton players out of position.

The red half of Manchester has been calling for a 'number six' for a while now. But with Sancho and Varane's transfers being prioritised above a midfielder's, it is unlikely Old Trafford will witness another high-profile midfield signing this summer.

Matic's line-breaking passes were a joy to watch, as they kept the Everton back-four on their toes for the first 45 minutes before he was replaced by Fred in the second half. The Brazilian also put up a decent showing, helping United keep a clean sheet.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would love more of such performances from Matic and Van de Beek in the new season. United's squad also boasts the likes of Paul Pogba, Fred and Scott McTominay - who are excellent options at the heart of midfield.

