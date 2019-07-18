Manchester United 4-0 Leeds United: 5 players who impressed the most for the Red Devils

Manchester United v Leeds United - Pre-Season Friendly

Manchester United continued their winning form in their pre-season tour of Australia as they beat Leeds United 4-0 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. For the Red Devils, the goals were scored by Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Phil Jones, and Anthony Martial.

Like in the match against Perth Glory, Solskjaer played two entirely different XI's for the two halves. In the first half, the team comprised of Sergio Romero, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Marcos Rojo, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Juan Mata and Daniel James. The Red Devils got two in the first half, young Greenwood scored with a brilliant finish, while Rashford scored a scintillating solo goal.

In the second half, the team comprised of Joel Periera, Diogo Dalot, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Ashley Young, Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic, Angel Gomes, Jesse Lingard, Tahith Chong, and Anthony Martial. Matic was replaced later on in the second half by James Garner. The Red Devils got another two from the second half, Jones headed it in from the corner, while Martial slotted the penalty home.

In this slideshow, we are going to take a look at the 5 players from the above mentioned 22 who impressed the most:

#5 Angel Gomes

Manchester United v Leeds United - Pre-Season Friendly

The Manchester United youngster started the second half in his favored number 10 position and he displayed his abilities on the ball. His playing style is much similar to that of Juan Mata but he has more pace than the Spaniard. Some of his touches were absolutely brilliant and with some work upon his overall gameplay, United might have a deadly creator on their hands.

Angel Gomes completed 100% of his final third passes vs. Leeds United.



So tidy in possession. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/RWKQc8XyiO — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 17, 2019

It was his link-up play with Tahith Chong that earned United the penalty. Manchester United are currently missing a creator as all the burden seems to be on Pogba but this performance from Gomes might have come as a welcome sight Solskjaer.

