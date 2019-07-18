×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United 4-0 Leeds United: 5 players who impressed the most for the Red Devils

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
64   //    18 Jul 2019, 13:56 IST

Manchester United v Leeds United - Pre-Season Friendly
Manchester United v Leeds United - Pre-Season Friendly

Manchester United continued their winning form in their pre-season tour of Australia as they beat Leeds United 4-0 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. For the Red Devils, the goals were scored by Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Phil Jones, and Anthony Martial.

Like in the match against Perth Glory, Solskjaer played two entirely different XI's for the two halves. In the first half, the team comprised of Sergio Romero, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Marcos Rojo, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Juan Mata and Daniel James. The Red Devils got two in the first half, young Greenwood scored with a brilliant finish, while Rashford scored a scintillating solo goal.

In the second half, the team comprised of Joel Periera, Diogo Dalot, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Ashley Young, Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic, Angel Gomes, Jesse Lingard, Tahith Chong, and Anthony Martial. Matic was replaced later on in the second half by James Garner. The Red Devils got another two from the second half, Jones headed it in from the corner, while Martial slotted the penalty home.

In this slideshow, we are going to take a look at the 5 players from the above mentioned 22 who impressed the most:

#5 Angel Gomes

Manchester United v Leeds United - Pre-Season Friendly
Manchester United v Leeds United - Pre-Season Friendly

The Manchester United youngster started the second half in his favored number 10 position and he displayed his abilities on the ball. His playing style is much similar to that of Juan Mata but he has more pace than the Spaniard. Some of his touches were absolutely brilliant and with some work upon his overall gameplay, United might have a deadly creator on their hands.

It was his link-up play with Tahith Chong that earned United the penalty. Manchester United are currently missing a creator as all the burden seems to be on Pogba but this performance from Gomes might have come as a welcome sight Solskjaer.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Paul Pogba Mason Greenwood Ole Gunnar Solskjær
Advertisement
Manchester United 4-0 Leeds United: 5 Talking Points 
RELATED STORY
Everton 4-0 Manchester United: 5 Players who cost Red Devils the game
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 4-0 Leeds United: three things we learnt from the game
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 players the Red Devils could sign before the transfer window closes
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 3-0 Leeds United - 3 talking points
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 5 players the Red Devils shouldn't have sold
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils make €40 million offer for Lyon star
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 5 things we learned from Red Devils' poor season
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 reasons behind the Red Devils' recent struggles
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils make an enquiry for Fiorentina defender
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us