Manchester United 4-0 Leeds United: 5 Talking Points 

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.10K   //    17 Jul 2019, 20:50 IST

Manchester United Media Opportunity
Manchester United Media Opportunity

Manchester United put on another clinical display in their second friendly against Leeds United in Perth at the Optus Stadium in which again more than 55,000 people turned up. The Red Devils won 4-0, thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Phil Jones, and Anthony Martial.

Again, two different teams played in both the halves for United. The first half team comprised of Sergio Romero, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Marcos Rojo, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Juan Mata and Daniel James. United got two goals in the first half, both scored by their academy products, and the goal from Rashford especially was a thing of beauty.

In the second half, the team that started comprised of Joel Periera, Diogo Dalot, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Ashley Young, Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic, Angel Gomes, Jesse Lingard, Tahith Chong, and Anthony Martial. James Garner also came on later for Matic in the second period. Jones from the corner made it 3-0, while Martial put a penalty to make it 4-0.

It was another impressive display from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's boys and in this slideshow, we are going to take a look at the 5 talking points from the match:

#5 United continue their pressing from the front

Manchester United v Leeds United - Pre-Season Friendly
Manchester United v Leeds United - Pre-Season Friendly

As Manchester United did against Perth Glory, in this game against Leeds it was visible how brilliantly United's pressing style has changed from last season. The Red Devils look more in sync than ever.

Ole has mostly played in a traditional 4-2-3-1 and most of the players from those attacking four are pressing very high upfield and whenever United lose the ball, they try to squeeze the opposition into giving them the ball again.

What Solskjaer has been working on in pre-season is clearly visible and it's brilliant to see as a United fan.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Leeds United Football Paul Pogba Aaron Wan-Bissaka Ole Gunnar Solskjær
