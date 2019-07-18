×
Manchester United 4-0 Leeds United: three things we learnt from the game

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
Feature
220   //    18 Jul 2019, 01:33 IST

Manchester United continued their great pre-season run against Leeds.
Manchester United continued their great pre-season run against Leeds.

Manchester United continued their brilliant pre-season form in the 4-0 thrashing of arch-rivals Leeds United in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday. Goals from Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Phil Jones and Anthony Martial helped the Red Devils secure their second consecutive win of the pre-season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer used two different XIs, one in each half, for this game. Manchester United opened the scoring in the 7th minute, with Mason Greenwood scoring his first-ever goal for the senior side.

Another academy graduate, Marcus Rashford, doubled United's lead in the 27th minute with a brilliant finish into the bottom corner. Leeds United had their chances but failed to capitalise on them. Center-back Phil Jones scored the third for United with a set-piece in the 51st minute, taking the game away from Leeds' reach. Anthony Martial delivered the final nail in the coffin for Leeds with an ice-cold penalty.

We pick three things we learnt from Manchester United's comfortable victory over their old rivals Leeds United.


#3 Mason Greenwood and Angel Gomes look ready for first-team football next season


Mason Greenwood in full flow.
Mason Greenwood in full flow.

Mason Greenwood and Angel Gomes are two of the most exciting prospects coming out of the Manchester United academy in recent years. Both were impressive for the Manchester United U-18s last season and are now being given opportunities in the pre-season to prove their worth at the senior level by Solskjaer.

And both the youngster have been hugely impressive so far. Mason Greenwood looked phenomenal in the 2 games he has played in the pre-season so far, and bagged his first-ever senior goal for Manchester United against Leeds United with a brilliant instinctive finish. Angel Gomes, who came on in the second half, put in a pretty solid performance himself. Gomes played as an attacking midfielder and pulled the strings in the middle of the park.

The 18-year-old looked confident on the ball and didn't look afraid to take on the Leeds defenders. Both players have looked sharp during the match against Leeds United and look ready for more first-team opportunities next season.



Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Leeds United Football
