Manchester United 4-0 Norwich City: 3 standout players from the Red Devils' stroll at Old Trafford | Premier League 2019-20

Manchester United strolled to a 4-0 victory against Norwich City

Manchester United hosted Norwich City at Old Trafford as they aimed to return to winning ways in the Premier League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were beaten convincingly by Arsenal in their previous league encounter, as goals from Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos handed the Gunners a 2-0 victory at the Emirates stadium.

The Red Devils produced a devastating showing in front of their home fans against a hapless Norwich City side, as the Canaries fell to damaging 4-0 defeat. The result sees Daniel Farke's rooted to the bottom of the Premier League standings, as they look doomed for the drop after spending a solitary season in the top flight.

The visitors found themselves in 20th place in the Premier League standings coming into the encounter and had their work cut out for them, as the home side dominated proceedings right from the get-go. The Red Devils broke the deadlock in the 26th minute, as Marcus Rashford applied the finishing touch to a brilliantly whipped Juan Mata ball from the edge of the box.

Rashford capped off his 200th appearance for the club with a well-deserved brace either side of half time, taking his tally up to 18 goals in all competitions this season. The youngster has already notched up 64 goals for the club since making his debut in 2016, an unbelievable stat for a 22-year-old.

Anthony Martial and substitute Mason Greenwood added gloss to the result as their second-half strikes put United on course to a commanding victory. On that note, let's look at three standout players from the Premier League encounter at Old Trafford.

1. Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford dazzled on his 200th appearance for the club

Marcus Rashford made his 200th appearance for Manchester United and the youngster capped off the memorable occasion with a brace either side of half time. The 22-year-old opened the scoring with a one-touch finish from a brilliant Juan Mata pass and calmly slotted home from the penalty spot in the second half to give United breathing space.

The academy graduate has been one of the standout players of the Premier League season and has been one of the few bright sparks for the Red Devils in what has been an underwhelming campaign so far. With 2 goals on the night, Rashford took his tally up to 18 goals in all competitions and is currently the joint second-highest goalscorer in the Premier League alongside Danny Ings, with 14 goals to his name.

Rashford has been Solskjaer's talisman this season and the England international's form will be crucial to Manchester United's top-four hopes.

2. Juan Mata

Juan Mata rolled back the years and produced a lively performance

Juan Mata has featured sparingly for the Red Devils this season in the Premier League but the Spaniard was at his brilliant best, as Manchester United ran riot against a hapless Norwich City side at Old Trafford. Starting in the centre of the park alongside Nemanja Matic and Fred, the veteran midfielder was the creative spark for the Red Devils as he had a hand in 2 goals on the night.

The 31-year-old produced a moment of magic in the first half to set up Marcus Rashford, as his inch-perfect cross from the edge of the area was finished calmly by the Englishman. Mata was at it once again after the interval, as he produced another brilliant cross from the right flank to tee up Anthony Martial for the second goal of the game.

The former Chelsea man, although past his best at this stage of his career, rolled back the years and produced a terrific showing for the hosts as they registered a commanding 4-0 victory.

3. Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial capped off a fine performance with a well-taken goal

Anthony Martial is another attacking player who impressed for Manchester United on the night, as he capped off a fine performance with a well-deserved goal. Starting up front with Marcus Rashford with Juan Mata stationed either side of him, the Frenchman produced a lively showing as his thumping header from the Spaniard's cross virtually sealed the game for the hosts in the second half.

Martial took his tally up to 8 goals for the league season and played the No.9 role to perfection, as Solskjaer's side got their top-four push back on track after a demoralizing defeat against Arsenal in their previous league encounter.

With Daniel James on the bench, the onus was on Martial to deliver the goods and provide support to Rashford, who has almost single-handedly spearheaded the Red Devils this season, and he did so commendably on the night.