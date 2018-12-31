Manchester United 4-1 Bournemouth: 3 Talking points

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League 2018/19

Manchester United beat Bournemouth 4-1 to register their third successive win under newly appointed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United now have 35 points from 20 matches and are only 3 points behind the 5th placed Arsenal.

United led 3-1 at the half-time as Paul Pogba scored a couple of goals and Marcus Rashford added a third late in the first half. Ake reduced the deficit just before the half-time, but Romelu Lukaku scored in the second half to give United an emphatic win.

Manchester United looked a vibrant team again and could have scored more goals. They have now scored 12 goals in three matches under Solskjaer and resembled the United sides of the 1990s and 2000s under Sir Alex Ferguson. The legendary manager watched from the stands as his former club treated their supporters with yet another goal-fest.

We would now look at the three talking points from the match.

#1 Pogba again made good use of the attacking freedom

Paul Pogba in action for the Reds

Paul Pogba has played as a central attacking midfielder since Solskjaer took charge as the likes of Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera did the defensive duties. The freedom given to him has done wonders for the team as they have looked far more lethal in attack.

He ran from near the halfway line to meet Rashford’s cross inside the Bournemouth penalty box while scoring his first goal. He also outjumped the Bournemouth defenders inside the box to meet Herrera’s cross with his head for his second goal.

Paul Pogna now has 24 goals from 111 matches for Manchester United. He has also been able to score four goals in his last three matches and seems to be a completely different player under the new coach.

