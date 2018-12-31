Manchester United 4-1 Bournemouth: 5 men who were brilliant for Solskjaer

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

The night was long but at the end of it, a lot of people sat up and took notice of a revival at Manchester United. For the first time this season, the club had managed to win three games in a row.

Solskjaer's arrival at United had been widely accepted but were some doubts. However, Solskjaer has been brilliant so far with three wins and 12 goals in his three games as United manager.

Against a relatively tenacious opposition, United has attempted 11 shots and eight of which were on target. They enjoyed 65% possession and has attempted 683 passes with 90% accuracy.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be delighted at the way things have unfolded so far and he will be pleased to have come within three points of Arsenal, who are fifth in the standings at the moment.

Here in this article, we take a look at the five players who played brilliantly against Bournemouth.

#5 Ander Herrera

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

The Spaniard has been given a new lease of life ever since Mourinho left Old Trafford and Herrera has grabbed the opportunity with both hands. After coming off the bench to settle the nerves against Huddlesfield, Herrera started the game against Bournemouth, alongside Matic and Pogba.

The Spaniard's ability to take responsibilities had been acknowledged even by his previous boss and against Bournemouth, Herrera did just that. His flexibility allowed Matic to have a greater impact on the proceedings.

Pogba, on the other hand, was so assured in Herrera's presence that he spent the majority of the time near the opposition box. The Spaniard did not mind though, he was as effective going forward, as he was holding the fort.

As always, Herrera silently worked hard and ensured that the team had that extra bit of balance that was required on the night.

