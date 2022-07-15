Manchester United 4-1 Melbourne: Ranking the Red Devil’s 5 best players

Manchester United beat Melbourne Victory 4-1 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday (July 15) to continue Erik ten Hag’s winning start to his tenure. This is the Red Devils' second win in the space of a few days, following their 4-0 humbling of rivals Liverpool in Thailand on July 12.

Unlike the game against the Merseyside club, Manchester United had the majority of the ball and were in control of the proceedings against the Australian club. Victory were happy to sit back and play with their back to goal, depending mainly on counter-attacks when in possession.

Ten Hag picked his strongest team and they replicated their shaky start against Liverpool. Victory, playing their first pre-season game, took the lead in the fifth minute when Ben Folami escaped Victor Lindelof’s challenge on the right flank. He cut the ball back to Chris Ikonomidis in the box, who got to it before Harry Maguire and side-footed his finish past a diving Tom Heaton.

The Red Devils had plenty of possession but little to show for it.

Their first meaningful attack came in the 25th minute when Bruno Fernandes' shot was saved by Paul Izzo. Two goals in the final minutes of the half saw the Premier League giants go into the break with the lead.

Scott McTominay scored the equalizer when his heavily deflected shot looped into the net. Later, Anthony Martial did well to control Diogo Dalot's cross from the right and score from close range.

The Dutchman made 10 changes at halftime, with Marcus Rashford taking over the captain's armband from Maguire.

The English forward scored the third goal 78 minutes into the match. Eric Bailly ran forward and found Rashford, who took a touch before finding the back of the net. This was his first goal since January, and one that’ll give him and his manager a huge boost going into the new season.

Manchester United scored a fourth goal in the dying minutes of the game when Tahith Chong's cross was turned into his own net by Edmond Lupancu.

Here are five Manchester United players who impressed the most Down Under.

#1 Anthony Martial

Much was expected of Anthony Martial when he signed from Monaco in 2015. While showing his brilliance in spurts, he has generally failed to deliver at Manchester United.

After going from a regular starter to a bit-part player, the Frenchman went on loan to Sevilla in January last season to rejuvenate his career.

The 26-year-old did not impress in Spain, scoring just one goal in 12 matches and returning to England this summer, with his future looking unsure.

With most players getting a fresh start under Erik ten Hag, Martial has benefited from the managerial change. With two goals in as many matches in the pre-season so far, he has grabbed his chances with both hands. It’ll be interesting to see how he fits into ten Hag’s long-term plans.

#2 Marcus Rashford

Like Martial, Rashford’s importance at Manchester United has waned over time. After carrying the team’s goalscoring burden for the last few years, he fell behind last season. He spent his time either recovering from injuries or as a substitute.

He made 31 appearances in all competitions last season, registering just five goals and two assists.

Edinson Cavani has now left the club with the expiration of his contract and Mason Greenwood is neck-deep in legal trouble. Moreover, Cristiano Ronaldo's future with the club is seemingly unsure.

Hence, Rashford could grab the opportunity to cement his place as the main man in the United attack. His first goal since January should reinvigorate him and convince ten Hag that last season’s dry spell was nothing but a blip.

#3 Charlie Savage

Charlie Savage made his senior Manchester United debut in last season’s Champions League match against the Young Boys. After playing a part in the 4-0 win over Liverpool on Tuesday, the youngster looked assured and composed against Victory.

The 19-year-old Welsh player looked calm in possession in the middle of the pitch. Besides one loose touch in the box late in the game, he barely put a foot wrong and even controlled the pace of the game at times.

4) Zidane Iqbal

Zidane Iqbal has long been touted as the next big thing to come out of Manchester United’s youth system. While the name brings his attention, he lives up to expectations with his silky feet.

Like Charlie Savage, he also made his senior debut in last season’s Champions League match against the Young Boys. He played against Liverpool in their first pre-season friendly as well.

Having been given the freedom to express his creative skills, the 19-year-old from Iraq put in a polished performance. It should surely push him up the pecking order at the club. If he takes his chances this season, he could be the breakout youngster for Manchester United this season.

#5 Jadon Sancho

Melbourne Victory v Manchester United

Jadon Sancho failed to meet expectations last season following his €85 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund. After setting the Bundesliga alight during his time there, he played a bit-part role in a Manchester United team that was far from cohesive.

He could contribute just five goals and three assists in 37 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions last season. Most fans chalked it down to the system and tactics, rather than blaming the 22-year-old.

Early signs show that fans were right to show patience with Sancho. Yes, we’re just two matches into Erik ten Hag’s pre-season, but he has been the most creative player in both.

He was overshadowed by Ronaldo’s arrival last summer. However, the Portuguese superstar’s absence this time around has seemingly removed all the shackles that stifled his creative abilities.

Running behind the last man, dropping deep to begin attacks or moving inside to let others like Bruno Fernandes go forward — he is doing it all.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far