Manchester United 4-3 Liverpool (a.e.t.): Red Devils' Player Ratings as Rashford and Diallo seal dramatic win | FA Cup 2023-24

Manchester United rallied late to secure a 4-3 win against Liverpool after extra-time of their FA Cup quarter-final clash. They will now face Coventry City in the semi-finals at Wembley Stadium.

The Red Devils entered this game on the back of a mixed run of form. With three wins and two defeats in their last five games, Erik ten Hag's men were in search of consistency in their results. United defeated Everton 2-0 at home in their last game and the manager made two changes to that lineup.

Jonny Evans and Casemiro made way for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Rasmus Hojlund for this game.

Manchester United made a great start to the game as they created several chances despite having lesser of the ball than Liverpool. Their first goal came after just 10 minutes as Scott McTominay showed great presence of mind to make it 1-0. However, the Reds did not give up and mounted attacks of their own.

Darwin Nunez assisted Alexis Mac Allister to make it 1-1 after 44 minutes. Mohamed Salah then gave Liverpool the lead as he scored on the cusp of half-time to ensure Manchester United trailed at the break.

The second half saw Liverpool totally boss possession as they looked to put the result beyond doubt. They had 13 attempts but just four of those were on target. Moreover, the Reds allowed Manchester United just 39% of the ball as they prevented them from finding any momentum.

Ten Hag's changes paid off late in the game as United scored off their only shot on target in the second period. Antony received the ball in the box and performed a quick turn-and-shoot to squeeze the ball past Caiomhin Kelleher to make it 2-2. The game was heading into extra-time.

Liverpool made a great start to the first period of extra-time and looked in total control of their nerves. The two teams shared the ball nearly equally, with the goal coming from the only shot on target. Conor Bradley provided an assist for Harvey Elliott to score in the 105th minute to make it 3-2 to Jurgen Klopp's men.

Manchester United showed great character and did not let heads drop. McTominay assited Rashford to make it 3-3 after 112 minutes. Amad Diallo then ended the game on the perfect note for the hosts as he scored the winner in the 121st minute to send Old Trafford into raptures.

That said, let's take a look at United's player ratings from this 4-3 win.

Manchester United Player Ratings

Andre Onana - 8/10

Onana had a great game and made eight stops for his team. Five of those saves were off shots taken from inside the box. Onana also played six long balls.

Diogo Dalot - 7/10

Dalot was solid at the back and won four duels, making five clearances, three tackles and two interceptions. He also played eight long balls.

Victor Lindelof - 6.5/10

Lindelof had a decent game at the back as he won one duel, making five clearances and three blocks.

Raphael Varane - 7/10

Varane looked composed in defence and won four duels, making four clearances, two interceptions and two tackles.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7/10

Wan-Bissaka won four duels, making four interceptions and two tackles as well. He also played one long ball.

Scott McTominay - 8.5/10

McTominay had a great game as he grabbed an early goal and a great assist in 120 minutes of action. He passed the ball with 81% accuracy, including two key passes and two long balls. McTominay also won eight duels, making four clearances and two tackles.

Kobbie Mainoo - 7.5/10

Mainoo had a great game in midfield for Manchester United. He passed the ball with 79% accuracy, including one key pass. He also won seven duels, making two interceptions and two tackles.

Alejandro Garnacho - 7/10

Garnacho played several important passes, with the most important being his assist to Diallo for Manchester United's winner.

Bruno Fernandes - 7.5/10

The Manchester United captain had a good game in midfield. He passed the ball with 71% accuracy, including eight long balls, four crosses and four key passes. He also won seven duels, making four interceptions and two tackles.

Marcus Rashford - 8/10

Rashford had a great game and scored a goal in the 112th minute to make it 3-3. He passed the ball with 89% accuracy, including five key passes. He attempted four shots and won three duels.

Rasmus Hojlund - 6.5/10

Hojlund had a subpar game and attempted just on shot which was blocked.

Substitutes

Harry Maguire - 7/10

Maguire replaced Wan-Bissaka and played well, winning seven duels and making four clearances.

Antony - 8/10

Antony came on for Hojlund in the second half. He scored the all-important goal to make it 2-2 in the 87th minute.

Christian Eriksen - 7/10

Eriksen replaced Mainoo and had a decent game.

Amad Diallo - 7.5/10

Diallo replaced Varane late in the game and score the winner for Manchester United in the second half of extra-time.

Mason Mount - 6.5/10

Mount replaced Lindelof and put in a decent cameo.