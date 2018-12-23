Manchester United 5-1 Cardiff City: 5 Ways Solskjaer masterminded the win

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 166 // 23 Dec 2018, 01:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cardiff City v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United travelled to Cardiff City Stadium to face Cardiff City on Saturday in a game that was significant for a lot of reasons. Jose Mourinho had finally departed after months of brooding and miserable football. Manchester United Legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been appointed as the caretaker manager until the end of the season and a lot depended on how this game would turn up.

Solskjaer made 4 changes to the last team selected by Jose Mourinho. He opted for De Gea in goal, with Young, Lindelof, Jones and Shaw in a back four. In the middle, he opted for experience and guile, reinstating Paul Pogba alongside Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic. Up ahead, he opted for Rashford to lead the line, with Lingard and Martial either side of him.

Manchester United started the game superbly when Rashford’s thunderbolt free-kick found the back of the net in the 3rd minute. It turned out to be a sign of things to come, as United were 3-1 up in the first half, thanks to goals from Herrera and Martial. Lingard scored a brace in the second half as United ended the game scoring 5 goals for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson’s last game in charge.

Solskjaer’s new look Manchester United was everything that fans had hoped for and while it is too early to make any predictions, it should be a sign of good things ahead. Against Cardiff, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made 5 influential changes to Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United to mastermind 3 valuable points and we discuss these changes here.

#5 Confidence in defence

Cardiff City v Manchester United - Premier League

The first change that looked evident after kick off was the amount of confidence in the players. Even though Cardiff did score a goal, it was from a penalty which was a little fortunate. Other than that, the defense looked sharp, composed and strong.

Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones had not started too many games together previously, but the two of them looked completely at home with each other. Jones was strong in his tackles and good with his positioning.

Lindelof stepped out well and showed great ability to read the game. Together, the two of them complemented each other’s qualities and Cardiff did not have too many chances in the entire game.

Solskjaer reinstated Luke Shaw in the team and the youngster was fabulous on the left hand side, both going forward and in the back. Herrera and Matic lent a helping hand whenever required and the nervousness of the defense under the previous management was not visible at all.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement