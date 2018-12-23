×
Manchester United 5-1 Cardiff City: 6 men who were brilliant for Solskjaer

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.89K   //    23 Dec 2018, 11:05 IST

Cardiff City v Manchester United - Premier League
Cardiff City v Manchester United - Premier League

When referee Michael Oliver blew the final whistle at Cardiff City Stadium, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lifted his hands to the skies in delight. It had turned out to be a dream start to the Norwegian’s reign as the new Caretaker Boss of Manchester United.

The night had been eventful for one more reason, it was the biggest crowd in the Cardiff City Stadium to watch a league football match in 42 years! Even though the majority of the people in attendance would not have enjoyed the game too much, the night turned out to be quite memorable for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United.

The Red Devils took a lead as early as the 3rd minute when Rashford scored from a free kick. Herrera doubled the lead in the 29th minute, before Martial scored the goal of the game 4 minutes before halftime. Lingard scored from the spot in the 57th minute and then again in the 90th minute.

United cruised comfortably to finish the game with a 5-1 scoreline, the first time they had scored 5 times in a game since Sir Alex retired. Solskjaer was a picture of contentment after full time, but he will know that he cannot get carried away just yet. However, he will remember this night for the rest of his life and for that, Solskjaer has these 5 men to thank.

#6 Victor Lindelof

Lindelof was fantastic for Manchester United
Lindelof was fantastic for Manchester United

The Swedish International might have been brought into the club by Jose Mourinho, but Lindelof showed no signs of discomfort playing for his new manager. In fact, Lindelof was one of the standout performers of the game and kept the Cardiff forwards totally at bay throughout the game.

He was ably aided by Phil Jones, who had one of his better games in a United shirt, but against Cardiff, Lindelof was exactly the player that had earned him a dream move to Manchester United last season.

Lindelof started the game confidently, stepping out of the defence, sticking to Paterson and denying him any room to manoeuvre any shots on target. He and Jones were so strong that while Cardiff attempted 9 shots, but only 3 of those were on target. The Welsh club scored from the spot, denying De Gea a clean sheet in Solskjaer's first game in charge. But the fact that the defence looked totally comfortable throughout the game was a testament to Lindelof rising in stature.

The Swede also ventured forward quite a few times and almost picked up an assist when he beautifully picked out Rashford in the second half, only for the youngster to fire narrowly wide. Lindelof should gather a lot of confidence from this performance and he was instrumental in securing the 3 points in Solskjaer's first game in charge.

1 / 6 NEXT
Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
