Manchester United 5-1 Leeds United: Player ratings as Bruno Fernandes hat-trick guides Red Devils to huge opening-day win | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester United beat Leeds United 5-1 at Old Trafford in their opening game of the Premier League 2021/22 season. Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick while Mason Greenwood and Fred chipped in too, while Luke Ayling pulled one back for the visitors.

The Red Devils broke the deadlock half an hour into the game through Fernandes and could have scored more given their dominance in the match. Ayling's stunning effort from outside the area in the 48th minute leveled the proceedings, giving the Peacocks some hope of a comeback.

But a spectacular implosion in the defense squished it all, with the home side netting four more goals in the space of just 16 minutes.

A whirlwind start to the campaign for Manchester United. Here are their player ratings:

David de Gea - 7.5/10

A solid game for the Spaniard who made some good saves and distributed the ball excellently as well. He could do nothing about Ayling's strike but that was the only black mark in a pristine copybook.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 8/10

Wan-Bissaka linked up with the Manchester United forwards to devastating effect and looked composed on the ball too.

Victor Lindelof - 8/10

The Swede didn't put a foot wrong in the match and even assisted Fernandes for his third goal. Five clearances to his credit too.

Harry Maguire - 7/10

He was given a hard time on a few occasions by Leeds United's marauding forwards, but kept his composure and didn't make any mistakes. Three clearances and one interception too for the Manchester United skipper.

Luke Shaw - 8/10

Shaw merely continued from where he left off last season, putting up a phenomenal display on the left flank. He laid out two key passes.

Scott McTominay - 7.5/10

A near flawless performance from McTominay, who dealt well with Leeds United's fast start and then got more involved in the attack, laying two long balls and one key pass.

Fred - 8/10

Fred only played one pre-season game but turned in a performance to suggest that didn't matter. Confident on the ball and crucial in breaking down Leeds United's play, he also made two interceptions and one clearance, whilst also scoring a goal.

David James - 7/10

His commitment was unquestionable, but James lacked the cutting edge in the final third.

Bruno Fernandes - 10/10

We're exhausted of superlatives to describe this guy. Another stupendous display with an opening day hat-trick. And interestingly, none of the goals were penalties! End of 'Penandes' memes?

Paul Pogba - 10/10

A midfield masterclass from the midfield metronome himself, who bagged four assists on the night, tearing Leeds United apart with his ingenuity. He already has more assists than what he managed throughout the 2020/21 season.

🅰️🅰️🅰️ - @paulpogba🇫🇷 is the first player to provide at least 3️⃣ assists in the opening matchround of a @premierleague season. #MUNLEE #EPL — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) August 14, 2021

Mason Greenwood - 8/10

The 19-year-old was sharp and gave the Leeds defense plenty of headaches with tireless runs and scored one goal too.

Only three players have scored 30 goals for Man Utd before turning 20 years old:



🔴 Norman Whiteside (39)

🔴 George Best (37)

🔴 Mason Greenwood (30)



Mason is seriously special. 💫 pic.twitter.com/qIjyuwG0OV — William Hill (@WilliamHill) August 14, 2021

Substitutes

Nemanja Matic - 6.5/10

The Serb helped beef up the defense and registered two clearances.

Anthony Martial - 6/10

His return from a long injury lay-off wasn't spectacular per se, but Martial was cheered on by the home fans who chanted his name.

Jadon Sancho - 7/10

The youngster made his Manchester United debut late on and showed off some of his silky skills.

