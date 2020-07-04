Manchester United 5-2 Bournemouth: Player Ratings as Red Devils record thumping victory | EPL 2019-20

Player ratings from the game, as Manchester United recorded an emphatic 5-2 victory against Bournemouth in the EPL.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in the EPL since the restart and extended their winning run to 16 in all competitions.

Manchester United are nine games unbeaten in the EPL

Manchester United fell behind to a cheeky Junior Stanislas goal early on, but eventually destroyed relegation-threatened Bournemouth by a scoreline 5-2 at Old Trafford.

A brace from Mason Greenwood, alongside goals from Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes prolonged the Red Devils' unbeaten run to nine in the EPL and 16 in all competitions. Joshua King scored the second goal for the Cherries.

The home side fell behind in the opening exchanges of the game, but clawed their way back into the contest through some exquisite link-up play and finishing. The victory takes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to fourth place for the time being, while Bournemouth are now in 19th place.

On that note, we rate the Manchester United players in their comeback victory over Bournemouth.

David de Gea - 4/10

David de Gea was beaten on his near post

De Gea's questionable form between the sticks continues, as the Spaniard failed to protect his near post yet again. Neither did he come off his lines quick enough when Stanislas ran at him, nor was he big enough to block the shot.

For a world-class goalkeeper to concede cheaply for the umpteenth time in the past few years, it's a bit of a shame.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7.5/10

Wan-Bissaka won the ball back for United multiple times and did not shy away from lunging into tackles. He mopped up well at the back for the home side and got into some great crossing positions.

His brilliant low cross to Rashford would have been a sixth for Manchester United had it not been chalked off for offside.

Harry Maguire - 4/10

Maguire had a decent second half, as he grew into his stride once Manchester United comfortably took the lead.

But, the skipper was completely static when Stanislas embarrassed him with a piece of skill through his legs and eventually found the opener for his side. Since then, there was also a lack of decisiveness in his passing.

Victor Lindelof - 7/10

Lindelof was impressive with his strength and positioning. He chipped in with tackles, disallowed Bournemouth to penetrate and put in another solid shift. He's slowly emerging as an established starter for the Red Devils.

Luke Shaw - 7/10

Shaw did not grab the attention as much as the others, but he ensured that Bournemouth did not attack from his flank. His physicality and aerial strength helped United combat anything that was played in the air. He should, however, work on his crossing a little bit more.

Paul Pogba - 8/10

Pogba is one of the most dynamic and expressive midfielders in the world. He was excellent in linking up with Fernandes and the front three, but what was most impressive was his positional discipline.

Pogba smartly went about his work, knowing exactly when to protect his team and when to attack the danger areas.

Nemanja Matic - 7.5/10

Nemanja Matic was one of the busier players for Manchester United

Twice in as many games, Nemanja Matic proved just how essential he is to the Manchester United midfield. The Serbian was safe in possession, both in terms of shielding the ball and playing it forward.

He was fizzing passes in between the Bournemouth midfielders, opening up the play in the process. The only negative in his game was the poor back pass to Eric Bailly that led to the penalty.

Bruno Fernandes - 9.5/10

It took a while for Fernandes to find his range of passing in the early stages, but the Portuguese started running the show as soon as his side settled. He was always looking to innovate, play with an attack-minded approach and pick out the runners behind the Bournemouth defence.

To top it all, Fernandes delivered another sumptuous free-kick for Manchester United, taking his goals tally to six in the EPL.

Mason Greenwood - 9/10

Greenwood, once again, took his chances perfectly. He was smart to switch flanks consistently and produced a lively showing. Both his goals indicated just how sweetly he strikes the ball.

The youngster's footwork and finishing was simply top drawer, as he capped off a stunning display with a man of the match performance.

Mason Greenwood’s game by numbers vs. Bournemouth:



91% pass accuracy

3 ball recoveries

2 fouls won

2 shots

2 goals



What. A. Player. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/zCGfPck0rn — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 4, 2020

Anthony Martial - 8/10

Martial wasn't as involved as the other forwards due to his role as a striker, but he always looked threatening whenever he was fed in wide positions.

One such occasion was when he drifted on to his right and scored an absolute scorcher of a goal from just outside the penalty area.

Marcus Rashford - 7/10

Rashford got his first goal since the EPL restart, slotting home a penalty past Aaron Ramsdale to score Manchester United's second.

Otherwise, he looked creative and continued to interchange quick passes with Martial and Fernandes. The forward's on-field relationship with them really seems to be blossoming.

Substitutes

Fred came on as a second-half substitute for the EPL side

Eric Bailly - 3/10

Bailly is a robust, daunting figure in the defensive setup, but his recklessness lets him down more often than not. The defender conceded a penalty immediately after coming and threatened to jeopardise United's first-half performance.

Fred - 6/10

Fred was industrious in midfield, as he sprayed passes on either side and regained possession efficiently.

The Brazilian's introduction helped see off the game, as he slotted in seamlessly and recycled possession for the Red Devils.

Daniel James - 5/10

Kept it ticking over, had a decent outing off the bench. James couldn't really manage to run at a narrow, stacked Bournemouth backline.

Odion Ighalo - N/A

Had a golden opportunity to continue his sublime form, only for his shot to go wide of goal. The through ball from Fernandes and Ighalo's run, however, underlined Manchester United's intent and quality.

Juan Mata - N/A

Almost laid it on a platter for Pogba in the 91st minute with one of his exquisite crosses from the right. Unfortunately for him, the midfielder was offside.

