Manchester United: Five alternatives to Jesse Lingard in the No.10 role

Solskjaer needs to look for other options in the No. 10 role

Even though Manchester United started the season with a 4-0 win over Chelsea, it was still clear that the team lack the creativity required to stake a claim for trophies. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has so far opted for Jesse Lingard in the attacking midfield or No. 10 role, a position that the Englishman is not well suited for.

Lingard is good at closing down opponents, providing speed on the counter and implementing a high press, but hasn't shown adequately that he possesses the creative mind required for the No. 10 role. United have subsequently shown a lack of final balls whenever the Englishman has played in the hole.

This is negligible when the Red Devils play on the counter, like against Chelsea, but not all teams will allow United the luxury to break on the counter. Against Wolves on Monday, Solskjaer's team sorely missed that final ball that would break open the defense. While Lingard is still very important for the way the Norwegian wants to play, it is time Solskjaer chose a new candidate for one of the most important roles in the team.

The Red Devils might have missed the opportunity to reinforce the midfield this summer, but Solskjaer still has a couple of names in his team who can play in the No. 10 role and excel. Today, we take a look at the 5 men who could be a better alternative to Jesse Lingard in the No. 10 role at Manchester United.

#5 Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez could be an option for the No. 10 role, provided he stays beyond the transfer window.

The Chilean might be on his way out of Old Trafford, but as he showed in the Copa America, Alexis Sanchez can still be a match winner for his team. His journey with Manchester United has hardly been rosy, but if the Chilean does decide to stay on beyond August, Solskjaer could be tempted to use him in the No. 10 role.

Sanchez is a tireless worker on the pitch and will be very well suited to Solskjaer's pressing tactics. Like Lingard, he can close down the opposition high up the pitch, while with the ball at his feet, Sanchez does have the ability to unleash defense splitting passes. He will be a goal threat himself, but all of that depends on his form. The Chilean has played his best football through the center, but given his recent history, this plan does involve a significant amount of risk.

Sanchez shone at the Copa America.

