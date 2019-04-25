×
Manchester United News: 5 high-paid stars who should be sold in the summer

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.11K   //    25 Apr 2019, 13:49 IST

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League
Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester United are now one of the most ineffective teams when it comes to the transfer market. The Reds Devils have splashed hundreds of millions of cash for players' transfer fee alone while their weekly expense for the players' wage is also the highest in the Premier League.

However, they are yet to achieve something considerable such as the Premier League or Champions League titles since coach Sir Alex Ferguson retired after the 2012-13 season. The club have also changed quite a few managers, roping in David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and finally Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but none of them found much success.

However, all the fans pin the blame on United's stars, saying the players have not lived up to their colossal wages. United surely cannot tolerate these overpaid players for long despite being one of the world's richest clubs.

Ashley Young

Manchester United's captain Ashley Young
Manchester United's captain Ashley Young

The Englishman has been pretty much United's most hated scapegoat recently. Young's failure to showcase acceptable defending has cost United a lot while the fullback is also now incapable of making considerable contributions to the attack. He also failed to provide some motivation to his team to turn around the horrible situation despite being the club's captain.

Solskjaer sent Young a warning by benching him for the Everton game and Young responded with a decent showing against Manchester City. However, his excellent play against Pep Guardiola's squad was not enough for United to take even a single point from their bitter rivals.

He still needs to prove more than that to justify his massive wage. Young has been guilty of committing mistakes that have cost United the entire game. The former Aston Villa player has already hit 30 and is currently one of United's highest paid defenders. For now, he is surely not worth the captain armband and the £110,000-a-week wage.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United David De Gea Paul Pogba Jose Mourinho Ole Gunnar Solskjær
