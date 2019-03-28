×
Manchester United: 5 right-wingers the club can buy in the summer

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
Feature
28 Mar 2019, 10:44 IST
Borussia Dortmund v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga
Leon Bailey and Jadon Sancho

If Manchester United wants to compete for the title next season, they need to strengthen the right-wing position alongside other positions on the pitch. We pick 5 right-wingers across Europe who Manchester United should look out for in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United will look to strengthen their squad in the summer after a disappointing Premier League campaign this season. Although they are in contention to finish in a Champions League position, fighting for top 4 is not good enough for a club of Manchester United's stature.

They will be looking to strengthen specific positions on the pitch and right-wing is one of the positions they need to address in the summer. Manchester United haven't had a proper right-winger since Nani and though Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata often play as right-wingers, they both like to move centrally in a number 10 position and dictate the play, which leaves the right-wing isolated.

#5 Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina):

ACF Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa
ACF Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa

Chiesa has been brilliant for Florentina this season. The 21-year old Italian has scored 12 goals and provided another 3 assists this season across all competition this season so far. He loves to dribble past defenders and averages 2.2 dribbles per game in all competitions.

The youngster also averages almost 4 shots per game which is an incredible number. He likes to cut inside to either take a shot at goal or to pass it to a teammate in a better position to score. His defensive contribution has been good as well, averaging 1.2 tackles per game in all competitions.

The 21-year old is the son of legendary Italy and Genoa striker Enrico Chiesa and has big shoes to fill. Big guns across Europe are keeping a close eye on the player with Juventus interested in the winger, according to reports.

Manchester United requires a player like Chiesa who can exploit the right-wing by taking on defenders and shooting when the opportunity arrives. But they will face a lot of competition from all over Europe for his signature.

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
"Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I don't like that attitude. I can assure them it is much more serious than that"- Bill Shankly MUFC supporter
