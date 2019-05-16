Manchester United: 5 things we learned from Red Devils' poor season

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.14K // 16 May 2019, 04:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

The 2018/19 season has reached its end and right now, we all know how every team has performed this season. In this slideshow, we are going to talk about Manchester United who had a forgettable outing, especially in the Premier League.

Manchester United's season started with inconsistent performances under Jose Mourinho. Their new signings, Fred and Diogo Dalot, found it difficult to make it into the starting XI. Till December, United's season was breaking down and then, Mourinho was sacked in late Decemeber.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed as the caretaker manager of Manchester United. In his first game against Cardiff City, United won 5-1. Under the Norwegian, United started winning almost every game and they even dumped out Paris Saint-Germain from the Champions League.

But after Solskjaer was announced as Manchester United's permanent manager, the Red Devils started showing flaws in their performances. United's season ended with them missing out on top 4 and that means, they are going to miss out on Champions League football.

If the last month was anything to go by, Manchester United need a squad overhaul this season. The Red Devils are a long way from challenging for the Premier League title. On that note, lets take a look at the 5 things that we learned from Manchester United's season.

#5 Manchester United's attackers lack the desire to press the opposition

Everton FC v Manchester United - Premier League

One of the many things witnessed this season was Manchester United's lack of pressing. Putting pressure on the opposition starts from the attackers but they just didn't seem to care. Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku weren't pressing from the front.

As a fan, the least that you could ask of your players is full commitment and desire but both seem to be missing from the players. Their lack of pressing may be down to the fitness levels but any reason isn't good enough to justify their lack of desire.

All these United attackers need to pull their socks up next season and if they don't, United might end up having another bad season.

1 / 5 NEXT