Manchester United: 5 transfers that could happen before Deadline Day

The transfer window for the Premier League season 2018-19 shuts at 5 PM on Thursday, August 9th. Millions of pounds have been spent by the top clubs in recruiting players to prepare for another (hopefully) pulsating season of the most watched football league in the world.

Manchester United, 2nd placed last season, further bolstered their squad by signing the Brazilian midfielder Fred, 19-year-old Italian full-back Diego Dalot, and veteran goalkeeper Lee Grant from Stoke.

By Jose Mourinho's own admission, the club are going for one final player before the transfer window shuts for good. This article discusses 5 possible players Mourinho will look to recruit before deadline day.

#1 Harry Maguire

The Leicester City defender was a mainstay in Gareth Southgate's England squad in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. England played with 3 at the back, with Maguire operating alongside Kyle Walker and John Stones.

In the 7 matches England played, Maguire started 6 and played a total of 645 minutes. He achieved a 76% success rate in aerial duels, and a 57% success rate in tackles made. An impressive showing overall.

With Jose Mourinho in an intense search of a defender, Manchester United are believed to be lining up a £75 million bid. Leicester may hold out, given that they've already lost one of their star players, Riyad Mahrez to United's rival, Manchester City.

