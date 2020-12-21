Manchester United 6-2 Leeds United: 5 Talking Points as Red Devils humble fierce rivals at Old Trafford | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United thrashed Leeds United 6-2 at the Old Trafford in what was an intriguing Premier League encounter. In their first league meeting between the two Northern rivals since 2004, the hosts produced a remarkable first-half display to record their sixth win in their last seven games.

The hosts got off to a dream start in the game as they scored virtually right after kickoff when Luke Shaw stole the ball off Raphinha near the halfway line and found Bruno Fernades infield. The midfielder kept his calm to find Scott McTominay, who finished the move with a wonderful strike into the right bottom corner.

The Scottish midfielder doubled their lead within a minute, with Shaw yet again involved in the buildup. His long throw found Martial, who found McTominay out with a nice through ball. McTominay took it in his stride and swept it past Meslier in the same spot.

The chances kept coming for the hosts and Fernandes got his goal in the 20th minute with an easy finish after they had stolen the ball from Leeds yet again. Shaw was once again in the thick of things for the fourth goal. His corner was met by Anthony Martial, whose header was turned into the back of the net by Victor Lindelof for an easy tap-in.

The visitors finally pulled one back through Liam Cooper, whose header could not be saved despite Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea's best efforts.

Man United 6-2 Leeds



This is the most goals United have scored in a Premier League match since an 8-2 win against Arsenal in August 2011. pic.twitter.com/WwMVPiyBIX — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 20, 2020

The visitors tried to push United into their own half after the break but could not find that final touch in front of the goal. They ended up conceding again in the 66th minute from another break by the hosts, with Daniel James calmly driving the ball through the legs of Meslier.

Fernades scored the sixth goal for Manchester United from the spot in the 70th minute, but the visitors got their second consolation goal just three minutes later through a beautiful curling effort from Stuart Dallas from the edge of the box.

Here we take a look at the five major talking points from one of the most entertaining Premier League games in recent memory, as Manchester United move to third in the Premier League standings.

#5 Manchester United bring an end to their home woes in grand fashion

Manchester United v Leeds United - Premier League

Manchester United have nine wins in the Premier League this term and tonight's huge victory over Leeds was just their second win at Old Trafford. In the seven games at the Theatre of Dreams, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have lost three times, including the 6-1 thumping by Tottenham Hotspur in October.

Manchester United scored more Premier League goals in the first half against Leeds than they did in their six previous games at Old Trafford 🎯 pic.twitter.com/FBmpYgLNPI — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 20, 2020

Their home form has been a point of concern for the Red Devils so far. However, with their emphatic victory, the 20-time Premier League champions must have gotten a much-needed confidence boost to mount a serious title challenge.

#4 Scott McTominay creates Premier League history with quick-fire brace

Manchester United v Leeds United - Premier League

Scott McTominay scored his first two Premier League goals of the season in the span of 170 seconds after failing to find the back of the net in his last 17 appearances for the Red Devils. The player also picked up an assist in the second half.

In addition to giving Manchester United a dream start to the game, he also earned himself a place in the history books with his quick-fire brace, as he became the first player in the Premier League history to score twice in the opening three minutes of a game.

The first player to score a brace inside three minutes of a #PL match...



👏 Scott McTominay 👏#MUNLEE | @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/7UhRh242Ft — Premier League (@premierleague) December 20, 2020

He is not a player usually expected to be on the scoresheet for the hosts, but a combination of quick thinking, movement and a bit of luck helped him find the back of the net twice.

