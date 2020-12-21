Manchester United 6-2 Leeds United: Red Devils' Player Ratings after vintage Old Trafford display | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United dispatched Leeds United 6-2 at Old Trafford on Sunday evening to move third in the 2020-21 Premier League.

Scott McTominay set the ball rolling in the opening three minutes, scoring twice to shock Marcelo Bielsa's side. The Scot hit a terrific shot from distance to open the scoring and then made a superb late run into the box before slotting past Ilian Meslier.

Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof added further goals before half-time. Even though Leeds captain Liam Cooper pulled one back with a fabulous header, Manchester United scored twice more in the second half to reassert their ascendancy in the contest.

4 - Leeds United have conceded four first-half goals in a Premier League match for the first time, in what is their 482nd game in the competition. Floodgates. pic.twitter.com/iVeQZ71IUL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 20, 2020

After the interval, Fernandes scored a penalty, and Daniel James added a sixth for Manchester United before Stuart Dallas's rasping drive from distance ended the scoring for the day.

On that note, let us have a look at how Manchester United players fared on the day.

David de Gea - 7/10

David De Gea made a couple of sensational saves to deny Raphinha. In the first half, he stuck his leg out to save a shot that came through a host of bodies. In the second, the Manchester United number one somehow managed to stretch himself and make a save from point-blank range.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6/10

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was generally good in dealing with both Raphinha and Jack Harrison dribbling at him. However, Wan-Bissaka had to be bailed out by De Gea when the former got caught underneath the ball and left Raphinha unmarked at the Manchester United back-post.

Victor Lindelof - 7/10

Victor Lindelof managed to score an easy goal after a flick-on from Anthony Martial, as he was left unmarked by Kalvin Phillips. Defensively, Lindelof did enough to keep Patrick Bamford at bay.

Harry Maguire - 6/10

Harry Maguire did what he had to do at the back. He made a few critical interventions to prevent Leeds from scoring more goals on the day.

Luke Shaw - 6/10

Luke Shaw's set-pieces were generally excellent against Leeds United. However, he was a bit suspect defensively, and his passing was slightly below par.

Fred - 7/10

Fred was excellent in the Manchester United midfield. The Brazilian's energy was outstanding as the player complemented the work of the rest of his teammates.

Scott McTominay - 9/10

In truth, Scott McTominay finished the game within three minutes. There was no plausible way that Leeds were going to mount a serious challenge after going 2-0 down inside three minutes. McTominay also got himself an assist for James's goal, with a terrific run through midfield.

Bruno Fernandes - 8/10

Bruno Fernandes had three-goal contributions on the day to underline his importance to the Manchester United side yet again. His first goal was a sensational hit that beat Meslier for power. He made no mistake from the spot in the second half.

Daniel James - 7/10

Daniel James was a surprise starter in this game, but he did well. His pace was a constant threat to the Leeds defence. He also took his goal brilliantly - the touch to get past Luke Ayling and then the finish through Meslier's legs were mesmerising too.

Marcus Rashford - 7/10

Marcus Rashford might not have had a goal to show for his efforts, but he had an absolutely sensational game for Manchester United. The Leeds defenders could not deal with his movement, dribbling and speed.

Anthony Martial - 6/10

Despite an assist and winning a penalty, Anthony Martial finished the game with the perception that he could have done a lot more. He missed two relatively easy chances in the second half, which would have done wonders for his confidence.

Ratings of Manchester United Substitutes

Alex Telles - 6/10

Alex Telles came on to replace Shaw in the second half and could've had a goal. However, instead of looking for placement, the Manchester United substitute went for power and saw his shot saved by Meslier.

Edinson Cavani - 6/10

The Uruguayan had a golden opportunity to score when he was played through. However, Edinson Cavani smashed his shot straight at Meslier when he had enough time and space to direct the shot better.

Donny van de Beek - 6/10

Donny Van de Beek came on for the last 20 minutes of the game, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to give Bruno Fernandes a break.