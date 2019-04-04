Manchester United: 6 Players who could leave the club in the summer

Antonio Valencia will leave Manchester United at the end of this season

With the transfer window less than three months away, clubs have already started their background work for the summer. The rumour mill is full of news everyday and it is only fair that Manchester United are linked with a host of arrivals too.

With Solskjaer taking on the permanent role, the Premier League giants are ready to usher in a new era. And it might start with a major overhaul of the current squad, in the summer. While everyone focuses on the players that might come in, it is equally certain that many of the old guards will leave Old Trafford on or before 8th August, 2019. As such, we bring a list of 6 men who could leave Manchester United this summer.

#6 Alexis Sanchez

Sanchez's time at United could come to an end in the summer

The Chilean was brought to Old Trafford by Jose Mourinho in January of 2018. Sanchez was given the No. 7 shirt, however, things have not worked out well for the Chilean at his new club.

Sanchez has scored just 5 goals from 41 appearances for United. He has looked lost, uninspired and is one of the few players who have failed to improve under Solskjaer. To make matters worse, his injuries have refused to leave his side.

As such, it is only fair that United are looking to offload the Chilean in the summer. The Premier League giants are not short of talent on the left side and would not miss Sanchez if he leaves. But the Chilean’s mammoth salary could be a hindrance for any potential deal. Very few clubs in Europe would pay as much for Sanchez on current form. However, he could still leave if clubs from China agree to meet his wage demands.

#5 Juan Mata

Juan Mata is reportedly under Barcelona's radar

The Spaniard was brought to United by David Moyes, but has survived every managerial change since. However, recent turn of events mean that Mata is no longer a guaranteed starter and might even be a part of the huge summer clear up currently planned.

The former Chelsea player is out of contract in the summer and as of now, negotiations have not yielded any concrete results. If reports are to be believed, Barcelona are closely monitoring the situation and could snoop in to get Mata for free after his contract expires.

The Spaniard has been a fine servant for the club and is one of the most adored players in the league. His qualities are unquestionable, but Mata is currently surplus to requirements and could play his football elsewhere next season.

#4 Ander Herrera

United fans will be heartbroken if Herrera leaves in the summer

It is hard to believe that Ander Herrera could leave the club for free in the summer! The Spaniard's contract runs out at the end of this season and he has already generated interests from rival clubs in Europe. In fact, if rumours are to be believed, Herrera has been frustrated at the lack of progress in his contract negotiations and is very near to agreeing to a move to Paris Saint-Germain for free.

The Spaniard has been a very important player for Solskjaer and has been one of the better performers in the team since the Norwegian took over. He is supposedly in his Gaffer's plans as well, but the club and the player are yet to settle on player wages. If he does leave, it will be a big blow for the club.

#3 Marcos Rojo

Rojo had a rare outing against Watford last weekend

Many people might have forgotten that Marcos Rojo still plays for Manchester United and they cannot be blamed for that. The Argentinean has just 4 appearances this season and three of them have been from the bench.

Rojo was brought to Old Trafford by Louis van Gaal and had slowly established himself as a fine performer on the pitch. However, a mixture of injuries and lack of form has limited his chances at the club. He has just one appearance under Solskjaer, against Watford, when he came off the bench for the last 13 minutes.

With defensive reinforcements a priority in the summer, the Argentinean will most probably leave Old Trafford before the start of next season.

#2 Matteo Darmian

Matteo Darmian may be heading back to Italy

The Italian is another player who has hardly featured under Solskjaer. Darmian has played a total of 91 minutes under the Norwegian. He is another Louis van Gaal signing who could be on his way out in the summer.

Darmian is a decent defender who can play both as a right back and in the right of a 3 man defense. Solskjaer has preferred to use Ashley Young or Diogo Dalot ahead of the Italian and on the rare occasions that Darmian has taken to field, he has not given any signs of being an improvement on those two.

As such, the Italian's departure in the summer is almost certain. Juventus are reportedly keen to bring Darmian back to the Serie A, but there's no confirmed news as of now.

#1 Antonio Valencia

Manchester United will have a new Skipper next season after Valencia leaves

Manchester United have decided not to renew the contract of their Skipper and right back Valencia. The Ecuadorian joined United from Wigan in 2009, initially as a right winger. Under Louis van Gaal, Valencia made a successful transition to the right back role and at one point of time, was one of the best right backs in Europe.

However, a lack of form and injuries have caused him to lose his place to Ashley Young and Diogo Dalot, both of whom are ahead of Valencia in the pecking order right now. Solskjaer has used him just once, against Newcastle at the start of the year and now it is clear that Valencia will not be at Old Trafford next season.

United fans will be sad to see him leave. He was the first non-European player to appear 300 times for Manchester United and will depart with a cabinet full of medals.

