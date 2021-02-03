Manchester United 9-0 Southampton: 5 talking points as Red Devils run riot at Old Trafford | Premier League 2020-21 

Manchester United thrashed Southampton on Tuesday, with a nine-goal margin recorded at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made one change from the Red Devils side that played out a goalless draw with Arsenal last weekend, with Paul Pogba replaced in the starting lineup by Mason Greenwood.

The first major highlight came after Alexandre Jankewitz was shown a straight red card for a violent challenge on Scott McTominay in just the second minute.

Manchester United made their advantage count when Aaron Wan-Bissaka converted a cross by Luka Shaw to put his side ahead. This was only the second goal of the defender's professional career.

Manchester United soon went two goals up as Marcus Rashford was on hand to turn home a pass by Mason Greenwood.

Things went from bad to worse for Southampton when Jan Bednarek turned a cross by Wan-Bissaka into his own net in the 34th minute.

Edinson Cavani gave Manchester United a four-goal advantage in the 39th minute when he headed home a Luka Shaw cross to effectively end the contest.

The hosts thought they had a penalty when Cavani was felled in the area three minutes before half-time but VAR checks revealed that contact was made outside the box.

Southampton put the ball in the back of the net through Che Adams right at the start of the second half but the goal was chalked off for a marginal offside decision.

Anthony Martial came off the bench at half-time to score his first goal in nine games in the 69th minute, and McTominay made it 6-0 just two minutes later.

As time wore on, the Southampton players looked dejected and simply completed the motions in the dying seconds.

However, three goals were scored by the hosts in the final three minutes, and a red card was shown to Jan Bednarek for a foul on Martial in the box.

The 9-0 rout helped Manchester United go level on points with Manchester City at the summit of the Premier League table. However, Pep Guardiola's men have two games in hand.

Here are five talking points from the extremely one-sided fixture.

#9 Lightning strikes twice for Southampton

Southampton have suffered two 9-0 defeats

The date was 25 October, 2019, and the venue was St Mary's Stadium. Southampton had hosted Leicester City in pre-COVID times, with just over 28,000 supporters thronging the stadium to cheer their side to victory.

However, fans of the Saints got more than they bargained for, as a wet and cold night ended with their club getting on the wrong side of history.

Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez each had a hat-trick to ensure the night ended with a 9-0 thrashing by the Foxes.

In recognition of their shameful performance in front of their fans, the Southampton players forfeited their wages for that week and elected to give it to charity.

Anyone who felt they had seen the end of such embarrassment was in for a shock, as Southampton found themselves on the wrong end of another nine-goal trashing just a little over a year later.

Just like that October night in 2019, an early red card against Manchester United destabilised the Saints, and they ended this game with their tails between their legs yet again.

#4 Manchester United send massive statement of intent to the rest of the league

Manchester United are joint-top of the Premier League table

After a good run of form in December and January that propelled them to the top of the table, Manchester United hit a snag in the last week.

A defeat to bottom-placed Sheffield United followed by a dour draw against a depleted Arsenal saw the Red Devils lose their spot at the summit of the standings.

Their poor displays in the last week saw their title credentials called into question, with many opining that they did not have what it takes to go the distance.

However, they responded in style, with a nine-star display sending a message of intent to the rest of the competition.

On what was a perfect night, Bruno Fernandes got back among the goals, same with Martial. The full-backs were unplayable at both ends, and Edinson Cavani continued to be a thorn in the flesh of Southampton.

Manchester United have flattered to deceive on several occasions this season, and a nine-goal victory against a nine-man Southampton does not plaster over the cracks.

However, the Red Devils gave a comprehensive performance to make a folly of those who had written them off just last weekend.