Manchester United 9-0 Southampton: United player ratings as record-breaking Red Devils put 9 past Saints | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United equalled the record for the biggest victory in the Premier League as they romped to a 9-0 win over Southampton at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

FULL-TIME Man Utd 9-0 Southampton



Simply 𝗜𝗡𝗖𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗕𝗟𝗘 from Manchester United! #MUNSOU pic.twitter.com/0DXM6wdVwp — Premier League (@premierleague) February 2, 2021

The Saints got off to the most inauspicious of starts as youngster Alexandre Jankewitz, making his first Premier League start, was given his marching orders with a little over a minute played for a reckless foul on Scott McTominay.

The sending-off opened the floodgates for Manchester United, who took the lead in the 18th minute through an unlikely source as Aaron Wan-Bissaka bundled home Luke Shaw’s tempting cross.

Marcus Rashford then doubled Manchester United’s lead seven minutes later before setting up the third as his fizzing cross from the right wing was turned into his own net by the unfortunate Jan Bednarek.

It was then time for Edinson Cavani to get in on the action against Southampton. He headed home a pin-point cross from Shaw to make it 4-0 to the home side.

Things didn’t get any better for Southampton in the second half as they saw a goal chalked off by VAR for offside before Anthony Martial added to Manchester United’s tally with a well-taken turn and finish in the box.

McTominay bagged Manchester United’s sixth goal barely two minutes later, sending a sweetly-struck low drive into the bottom corner from outside the box, with the Southampton defence at sixes and sevens.

The Saints’ misery was compounded soon after as Bednarek received his marching orders for bringing down Martial in the box, with Bruno Fernandes dispatching the resultant spot-kick to make it seven.

After Martial grabbed his brace as he chested down Wan-Bissaka’s cross and volleyed home, Dan James added a record-equalling ninth goal by flicking home Fernandes’ cushioned header with the outside of his right foot.

Advertisement

🕷 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

🔴 Marcus Rashford

🏹 Edinson Cavani

🔥 Anthony Martial (2)

💥 Scott McTominay

✨ Bruno Fernandes

⚽️ Daniel James



Man Utd had SEVEN different scorers against Saints - only the second time it's happened in #PL history (after Chelsea v Villa in Dec 2012) pic.twitter.com/vvlL5VvJTO — Premier League (@premierleague) February 2, 2021

The win puts Manchester United level on points with neighbours Manchester City, having played two more games than their local rivals, and dramatically improves their flagging goal difference. Southampton, on the other hand, stay in 12th place after suffering their fourth straight league defeat.

On that note, here are the Manchester United player ratings from a historic night at Old Trafford.

Manchester United player ratings against Southampton

David de Gea: 8/10

Even though the majority of the action happened at the other end, David de Gea was excellent when called in action. The Manchester United shot-stopper superbly saved a James Ward-Prowse free-kick in the first half and authoritatively punched away a couple of dangerous in-swinging corners to preserve his clean sheet.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 9.5/10

Advertisement

A near-perfect display from Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who contributed goals, assists, and tackles

Every bit as impressive as Luke Shaw on the opposite flank, Aaron Wan-Bissaka opened the scoring with a poacher’s finish before turning provider for Anthony Martial’s second.

Despite playing most of the game as an extra right-winger, Wan-Bissaka even found the time to make a couple of his immaculately-timed, goal-denying sliding tackles.

Victor Lindelof: 8/10

Both Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire spent most of the game camped at the half-line, with the Swede keeping Manchester United’s relentless push for goals going with some clever balls chipped over the top.

On the rare occasion that Southampton managed to mount an attack, Lindelof also showed enough defensive awareness to race back and make important interceptions when needed.

Harry Maguire: 8/10

The Manchester United skipper spent most of the game as an extra midfielder, helping maintain his side’s incessant pressure with several intelligent passes that set his side’s attackers on their way.

Luke Shaw: 9/10

The in-form left-back was in sensational form against his former club, notching a couple of assists with two excellent crosses into the box before being rewarded with 45 minutes off as he was substituted at half time.

Advertisement

Luke Shaw’s game by numbers vs. Southampton:



45 minutes played



92% pass accuracy

53 touches

7 ball recoveries

5 chances created

4 crosses

4 penalty area entries

2 tackles

2 big chances created

2 assists

1 shot on target



Rested for the second half. pic.twitter.com/0tO06llqLV — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 2, 2021

Scott McTominay: 8/10

Scott McTominay capped a sparkling performance for Manchester United with a superb long-range strike

Scott McTominay completely bossed the midfield with his positioning and physicality and bagged himself an excellent goal with a crisply-struck effort from long range.

Fred: 7/10

After essaying his trademark role as midfield destroyer to great effect in the first half, the Brazilian shifted to left-back for the second half, where he was less convincing. However, he still managed to keep the Southampton attackers at bay while getting involved in Manchester United’s attacking moves.

Mason Greenwood: 7/10

The youngster showcased impressive dribbling and ball-retention skills out on the right wing, often bamboozling the Southampton defence with his quick feet and claiming the assist for Rashford’s goal.

Bruno Fernandes: 8/10

Having gone in at half-time without a goal or an assist to his name despite his side being 4-0 up, Bruno Fernandes stepped up in the second half and finished the game with two assists and a coolly-taken penalty to boot.

Advertisement

15 - Only Eric Cantona and Dimitri Payet (both 33 games) have assisted 15 Premier League goals in fewer appearances than Bruno Fernandes, with tonight his 36th appearance in the competition. Provider. pic.twitter.com/YOelZkXSp5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 2, 2021

Marcus Rashford: 8/10

This was a highly productive outing for Marcus Rashford, who bagged a goal and an assist in the first half. The Englishman was taken off for Daniel James around the hour mark.

Edinson Cavani: 8/10

Edinson Cavani put in an excellent centre-forward’s performance, linking up well with his fellow attackers and helping to create several scoring opportunities, one of which he headed home himself.

Like Shaw, he was rewarded for a good shift with a well-deserved rest as he was taken off at half time, with his side four goals to the good.

Substitutes:

Donny van de Beek: 6/10

Brought on at half time, Donny van de Beek overcame an early booking and put in a polished performance, often winning the ball back in important positions and getting forward well in support of the attackers.

These were valuable minutes in the tank for the Dutchman, whose lack of playing time has been a subject of much discussion of late.

Anthony Martial: 9/10

A welcome return to form for the Frenchman, who bagged a brace and won a penalty

Advertisement

Anthony Martial was brought on at half-time to rediscover his goalscoring touch. The Frenchman duly obliged with a well-taken brace, winning a penalty for good measure.

Daniel James: 7/10

Daniel James enjoyed the freedom of the left wing after coming on to replace Rashford and made several penetrating runs down the flank.

Even though his end product in terms of crosses was a little lacking, James managed to get himself on the scoresheet by tapping home Manchester United’s historic ninth goal.