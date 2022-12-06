Manchester United afraid that they will be forced to sell Marcus Rashford with Real Madrid heavily linked - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly frightened about losing Marcus Rashford in the future with Real Madrid holding an interest in him.

Rashford, 25, has found a new lease of life under new manager Erik ten Hag after bouncing back from his below-par 2021-22 campaign. Often operating as the main striker in a 4-2-3-1 system, he has scored eight goals and contributed three assists in 19 games this season.

A right-footed attacker renowned for his pace and versatility, Rashford is currently representing England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He has maintained his club form at the tournament, scoring three goals in just 132 minutes of action for Gareth Southgate's side.

According to Daily Star, Rashford has emerged on the radar of Europe's elite clubs as he is in the final six months of his £200,000-a week-deal. Real Madrid are said to be the front-runner for his signature as the La Liga giants are keen to find a successor to Karim Benzema.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have offered him a new deal worth £300,000-a-week. However, Rashford is still undecided about his future and there is growing concern that the Red Devils would need to sell him before the start of next season.

Manchester United are expected to entertain offers in the region of £80 million in the future for him, as per the aforementioned report.

Ten Hag is said to be a huge admirer of Rashford, who scored just five goals in 32 games last campaign. He has identified him as a crucial presence in his frontline at Old Trafford.

After the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo, the 50-cap England international is expected to shoulder more responsibility playing alongside Jadon Sancho and Antony.

Rashford, who made his professional debut in 2015, has netted 101 goals and laid out 61 assists in 322 overall games for the Red Devils.

Real Madrid ahead of Manchester United in race to sign Netherlands defender

As per Defensa Central, Real Madrid are set to face competition from Manchester United for Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong. However, Leverkusen are prepared to hold on to him until next summer.

While Real Madrid are keen to replace Dani Carvajal with Frimpong, Manchester United are interested in roping in the defender to oust Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Erik ten Hag's first-team plans at Old Trafford.

Frimpong, 21, has established himself as a crucial first-team starter at Leverkusen since arriving from Celtic for £10 million in January last year. Operating as a right wing-back, he has scored seven goals and laid out 13 assists in 68 games across competitions for his current club.

Frimpong is currently in Qatar with the Netherlands team but is yet to feature for Louis van Gaal's side at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

