Manchester United and Arsenal face off in epic battle: Matchday preview | Premier League 2019/20

Solskjaer and Emery will be battling it out in this matchday's blockbuster encounter.

Matchday seven of the Premier League promises to get bigger and better. It is another long weekend of football this time, with the action starting on Saturday and extending to Monday night. There are eight games on Saturday, one game on Sunday and one game on Monday.

The weekend starts with Sheffield United visiting Anfield to face league leaders Liverpool in a 1st vs 10th battle. Jurgen Klopp’s men are the only side with a 100% record in the Premier League and sit pretty on the top of the pile with 18 points from their 6 games so far, so the visitors could be in for a harrowing time.

After that, there are six games that have simultaneous kick-off timing. Tottenham Hotspur host Southampton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as Mauricio Pochettino’s men prepare to get their season back on track against the Argentinean’s former employees. Spurs are without a win in their last three games and have won just one of their last five in all competitions. Tottenham Hotspur are currently 7th on the table, while Southampton is 13th, even though both clubs have won just two of the first six games in the Premier League.

At the same time, Chelsea welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to the Stamford Bridge, looking to continue their resurgence under Frank Lampard. Last weekend’s defeat to Liverpool was but a minor glitch on the road and the Blues will be looking to maintain the momentum gained from their massive win in midweek.

Matchday seven also includes Norwich City’s trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace and Burnley's visit to Villa Park for their game against Aston Villa. Bournemouth welcomes West Ham United to Dean Court and Wolverhampton Wanderers play host to Watford at the Molineux Stadium in the other two games.

Saturday ends with Manchester City traveling to Goodison Park to face Everton. The reigning champions are coming into the break on the back of an 8-0 mauling of Watford in the Premier League last weekend. The Toffees, on the other hand, endured a humiliating 0-2 loss at the hands of Sheffield United. However, they did get back to winning ways in the midweek, against Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup.

The solo game on Sunday sees Newcastle United make the journey to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City. The Magpies are looming dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment and currently sit 17th on the table, having won just 1 of their last 5 games. The Foxes, on the other hand, are currently 3rd in the league and got the better of Tottenham Hotspur last weekend at the same venue.

Big battle at Old Trafford

The Premier League saves the best for the last this time, as Arsenal make the trip to Manchester United on Monday night for the last game of Matchday 7. The Gunners are currently 4th in the table, while the Red Devils languish at 8th place. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be desperate to get his wards firing on all cylinders against an Arsenal side who are lethal at the front, but vulnerable at the back, yet that will be easier said than done.

As the weekend arrives, football fans around the world can rejoice and prepare for another exciting round of action from the Premier League.

Premier League fixtures

Saturday, 28th September 2019

Sheffield United vs Liverpool – 05:30 pm

Crystal Palace vs Norwich City – 07:30 pm

Aston Villa vs Burnley – 07:30 pm

Bournemouth vs West Ham United – 07:30 pm

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford – 07:30 pm

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton – 07:30 pm

Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion – 07:30 pm

Everton vs Manchester City – 10:00 pm

Sunday, 29th September 2019

Leicester City vs Newcastle United – 09:00 pm

Monday, 30th September 2019

Manchester United vs Arsenal – 12:30 am on 1st October

Note: All timings are in IST.