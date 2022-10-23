Manchester United and France receive positive injury update on Raphael Varane: Reports

Manchester United and France have received a positive update on Raphael Varane's injury.

Varane had to be taken off during United's draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on October 22. Many feared that the Frenchman's dreams of making the 2022 FIFA World Cup were over after he was forced off in the 60th minute with a seemingly serious injury.

However, his injury is not as bad as initially feared. The former Real Madrid star has a lesion of the femoral bicep in his hamstring.

utdreport @utdreport Raphaël Varane's injury is less serious than first feared. He has a lesion of the femoral bicep (hamstring). If he is selected for France's World Cup squad, he would probably miss the first match against Australia [ @ddubras Raphaël Varane's injury is less serious than first feared. He has a lesion of the femoral bicep (hamstring). If he is selected for France's World Cup squad, he would probably miss the first match against Australia [@ddubras]

Damien Dubras @ddubras Lésion du biceps fémoral pour Raphaël Varane, une blessure moins grave que redouté. Néanmoins, s’il venait à être sélectionné, il serait de doute forfait pour la premier match des Bleus au Mondial face à l’Australie. @CanalplusFoot Lésion du biceps fémoral pour Raphaël Varane, une blessure moins grave que redouté. Néanmoins, s’il venait à être sélectionné, il serait de doute forfait pour la premier match des Bleus au Mondial face à l’Australie. @CanalplusFoot

Varane has been crucial for Manchester United so far this season, making 11 appearances for the Red Devils. He has been an important player for Didier Deschamps' French side for years.

Varane's availability might play a crucial role to Les Bleus' campaign in Qatar, where they will be defending their title.

Even if he is selected, Deschamps might not be able to pick the Frenchman for their opening clash against Australia.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes his team deserved a point against Chelsea

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United salvaged a last-minute point in a dramatic Premier League draw against Chelsea on Saturday (October 22(. Jorginho put the Blues ahead in the 87th minute with a penalty.

Casemiro scored a last-ditch equalizer in the fourth minute of injury time to rescue a point for his team.

While speaking to the media after the game, Ten Hag said that his team deserved the point for their performance (via manutd.com):

“I think it was a good game. In the first half, we dominated the game. But also, that is why the opponent switched their system. And they made it a little more difficult for us, like we saw in the last minutes of the first half. In the second half, I think it was even. It was a battle between two teams of the same height. And in the end, I think a point was justified."

The Dutch manager added:

“It was deserved. It was tough, when you get so short for time, you get 1-0 down, I think it is really difficult after the fourth game in 10 days to fight back. But the team found their energy and their strength and fought back. And that’s really big for this team.”

