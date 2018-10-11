Manchester United and South Americans: A match not made in heaven

Alexis Sanchez scored only his fourth goal for Manchester United in the game against Newcastle United

Manchester United are going through a rough patch right now. Things aren’t going their way and it is fair to say fans are enduring a hard time as well. Moreover, at this very moment, there are no signs of light at the end of this tunnel. Manchester United have been a force in the past courtesy some of the greatest players of all time who have donned the famous United shirt.

From Europe to North America, the Red Devils have had exquisite talents from around the globe. Few Asians have also excelled at the theatre of dreams, namely, Ji Sung Park and Japanese maestro Shinji Kagawa.

Speaking about continents, there stands one gigantic footballing continent which has failed to develop a fruitful bond with Manchester United - South America. It is surprising to see South Americans fail at Manchester United, simply because nations like Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile & Columbia have provided football with so much talent but none of them did well when at United.

There have been a few exceptions, for example, Antonio Valencia and Brazilian Rafael da Silva but it would be fair to say most of the great names have failed to make a mark at the Manchester club.

Here are 5 South American footballers who made a high profile move to Manchester United but failed to impress.

#1. Angel Di Maria

Everton v Manchester United - Premier League

The Argentine famously arrived at Old Trafford with a lot of promise after spending 4 impressive years with Real Madrid. The dynamic winger announced himself at Old Trafford with a series of blistering performances for the red devils.

The United folklore thought they had finally got someone to fill in the boots of Cristiano Ronaldo. They finally found someone who would be their next super 7, someone who will carry the legacy of the famous United shirt but Di Maria's impressive form was short-lived and Di Maria was soon found hovering at the bottom of the pecking order.

Di Maria spent just 1 season at Manchester United before moving to PSG, thus ending a highly disappointing spell at the theatre of dreams. Di Maria will always be remembered as a skilful winger who caused havoc on his day but his Manchester United days are always going to be labelled as disappointing.

