Manchester United: Anthony Martial should be dropped for Odion Ighalo

Anthony Martial is no longer the striker Manchester United need leading the attack right now.

Odion Ighalo might have the better ball-holding skills that could add variety to the attack.

Martial and Rashford in action for Manchester United

As Manchester United came away from North London with a single point after a tough encounter against Tottenham Hotspur, arguably deserving of all three, another relatively anonymous performance from Anthony Martial further proved he’s not built to be the figurehead of United’s attack.

In a match which saw the return of Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba, the latter of whom incrementally improved Manchester United’s play and was crucial in pulling United back to level terms; Martial showcased his ability by testing Huge Lloris and was denied by an Eric Dier block.

But while there were definite moments of talent, Martial’s 12 passes, 0/5 aerial duels won, and measly two touches in the box (the same as Luke Shaw) only underscore what has been too obvious ever since Lukaku left Manchester United - the side is dying for a genuine number nine, somebody to be the body at the focus of their attack and enable those around him to maximise their ability.

The unfortunate reality for the Frenchman is that the majority of his best moments in a Manchester United shirt have come when he’s been given license to roam along the left-wing and come inside, but that’s a position Marcus Rashford has since firmly established as his own.

Martial’s 20 touches in the game only bettered Mason Greenwood’s total by two, despite Martial starting the game and playing 50 more minutes than the 18-year-old. Yes, Greenwood played wide, typically where Manchester United have attacked this season, but you expect more from your striker when playing a team content to sit back.

Greenwood, though, would be ill used if played through the middle, despite his reported muscle gains during isolation. But the Greenwood question raises an interesting point about United’s striker. The young forward’s 12 goals in 37 appearances, a ratio of a goal every 140 minutes, is better than Martial’s record of 16 in 35, or once every 163 minutes. Martial also only has one more assist than Greenwood this campaign.

And while there was hysteria around Greenwood, Rashford and Martial outscoring Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino at one stage of the season, the different tiers of Europe have to be considered, as do the relative times played together and their overall levels of experience, both as a collective and individually.

Greenwood is too young to be relied upon through the middle, his prowess coming through his pace and ability to run at the opposition, rather than a physical presence that is able to hold off defenders. A prime example is against Manchester City at the Etihad, where Greenwood was unable to hold off Rodri and lost possession in minute 19.

His step-over and cutback is quickly becoming a trademark move, not least of all because of his ability to shoot off both feet. But it’s an asset much more useful when deployed on the right, a position United have consistently struggled in during recent seasons. It worked to save Manchester United against Astana at home, as it did when United hosted Everton.

Manchester United v Everton FC - Premier League

Ighalo has done enough to start for Manchester United

No, the right is where Greenwood belongs, and Daniel James is running out of reasons to start ahead of the academy graduate. But just as Greenwood should’ve started against Spurs instead of Daniel James, so too should Odion Ighalo be starting for United as their frontman.

This isn’t to say that Martial can’t play that role, nor that he’s not suited to playing up top. Last season he ended the league as it’s most clinical finisher with a record of 25.6% score, marginally better than Mohamed Salah at 25.3%.

But with the dynamism Manchester United are afforded on the wings through the electricity of their wingers, the team doesn’t need another speedster through the middle, at the sacrifice of someone adept at holding the ball up and dropping back to pull defenders with him. He creates the space, but the lack of physicality which he brings to the role doesn’t complement the speed of the attackers he’s working with.

One thing that the Spurs game proved to United that the Paul Pogba-Bruno Fernandes midfield partnership is something that can work, a tantalising prospect in the heart of the side. And part of the brilliance of both is the ability to rush in the switch from defence to attack, thriving off one-twos to set them free.

Martial showed he’s capable of it on the opening day of the season, dropping in and finding Pogba, whose pass to James helped the Welshman to a debut goal.

Martial’s capable, but Manchester United cannot be settling for capable if they want to push up the table. It isn’t Martial’s forte as a forward, which is by no means a criticism - if anything, he’s done well enough in a role he’s not fitted to. But that’s not a reason to stay with the same strategy.

Ighalo showed his ability to hold the ball against City, twice, when he came on late in the game. First against Fernandinho, by no means a centre-back but arguably the best defensive midfielder in the league, Ighalo collected a high ball and resisted the Brazilian to pass to Fred.

Manchester United v Watford FC - Premier League

Ighalo repeated his efforts against João Cancelo, finding Fred once more in the build-up to Scott McTominay’s goal for Manchester United.

Additionally, the presence of Ighalo offers a far more authentic aerial threat than Martial, the former’s ten career headers surpassing the latter’s four. But, naturally, an aerial threat isn’t merely goals scored but the possibility of knockdowns. Ighalo gives crucial variety to the Manchester United attack.

Martial undoubtedly remains a crucial player to the Manchester United squad, vital since his arrival and a much-needed source of goals. But against teams with deeper defensive structures and physical centre-backs, such as Davinson Sánchez, he’ll find little joy, for many of the reasons James struggles in those games too.

Ighalo isn’t the perfect option for Manchester United, and he’s not going to be the striker that turns United back into title contenders. But fourth this season is achievable, and in a summer where the arrival of Jadon Sancho appears imminent, moves can be made to bolster the number nine role at Old Trafford.