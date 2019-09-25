Premier League 2019-20: Manchester United are paying the price for not bolstering their attack in the summer transfer window

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United fans are a desolate bunch following the Red Devils' loss to West Ham United at London Stadium. United devotees are having a hard time dealing with their side's downfall in the post-Alex Ferguson era; it's no secret that the club has endured a wretched period ever since the Scot retired.

One highlight of this period has been the club's disappointing performance in the transfer window. Huge sums of money have been spent, but the club is still considered to be in a transition period.

Before his departure, Jose Mourinho did express his discontent at the club's failure to secure the services of the required players. That tradition seems to have followed in the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer regime as well.

The Norwegian started with a bang but ever since the United board made him the permanent manager, a string of disappointing performances have followed. Call it incompetence or bad luck, but the agony is real.

This summer saw Manchester United acquire the services of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James. The arrival of these men was lauded by the critics, but that doesn't hide the fact that the club had an abysmal transfer window as far as the equilibrium of the side is concerned.

Numerous big names departed and the fans expected the club to address various positions by bringing in world-class talents. But sadly for them, things didn't turn out that way.

Not so long ago, Manchester United were mentioned in the same breath as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to name a few. But looking at the state of the current side, that time seems light years in the past.

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Solskjaer's men started emphatically as they thrashed Chelsea 4-0 at home to commence their Premier League campaign in style. But things have looked utterly shambolic ever since, as they have looked totally out of sorts at the front.

Considering their current run of results, it won't be wrong to say that the team lacks a genuine goalscorer. Perhaps getting rid of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez without suitable reinforcements wasn't a great idea. The aforementioned duo now ply their trade at Inter Milan.

Manchester United's last three outings have showcased the club's struggles in the attacking department. A lacklustre display against Leicester City, an unconvincing victory over Astana in the Europa League and a humiliating loss at the hands of West Ham United are what the ardent followers of the team have had to endure ever since the players returned from the international break.

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League

The Norweigian assembled a young and vibrant squad against Astana in the Europa League and dominated the match. The Red Devils had 75% possession and recorded 15 shots, but had only one goal to show for their efforts.

The situation is crystal clear: Manchester United are in dire need of some goal-scoring prowess if they are to better their previous season's disappointing record.