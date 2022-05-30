Manchester United and Arsenal join race to sign 25-year-old Barcelona target: Reports

Barcelona face competition from Manchester United and Arsenal for Leeds United winger Raphinha, according to reports.

The 25-year-old Brazilian has been a star performer ever since his arrival in English football in 2020 and played a major part in keeping Leeds in the Premier League for next season.

Raphinha has scored 11 times and provided three assists in his 36 appearances across the campaign, but recent reports suggest the Brazilian international has now played his final game for the Yorkshire club as he sets his sights on loftier goals.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK This photo of Raphinha celebrating with the Leeds fans This photo of Raphinha celebrating with the Leeds fans 💛 https://t.co/5dArZeAXwQ

According to journalist Gianluigi Longari (as per Football.London), Arsenal and Manchester United have expressed an interest in Raphinha alongside Barcelona and Chelsea, with the report claiming that the right-winger is availble for £64 million.

Earlier this month, Pedro Almeida reported that Leeds had rejected Blaugrana's opening offer of €35 million for the South American. Mundo Deportivo further claimed that the former Rennes winger had told Leeds' hierarchy to accept a reasonable offer for him if Barcelona come calling.

Barcelona favorites ahead of Manchester United and Arsenal to sign Leeds United star Raphinha

Raphinha is undoubtedly Leeds' best attacker and among the top forwards in the Premier League outside the top six.

His speed, ability on the ball, trickery and versatility make him an appealing option both on the pitch and from a marketing point of view.

Having finished fifth and scored far fewer goals than the four sides that finished above them in the league, Mikel Arteta will be desperate to improve his attacking options this summer.

Outside of their impressive first-choice frontline of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith-Rowe, Arsenal are lacking in depth when it comes to top-class wingers. Nicolas Pepe's big-money move from Lille in 2019 has massively flopped, while centre-forwards Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are both out of contract at the moment.

Meanwhile, new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will surely be after a squad overhaul this summer following a disastrous campaign for the Red Devils.

United earned their lowest ever Premier League points total as they scrapped a place in next season's Europa League by finishing sixth.

Attacking options at Old Trafford such as Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani are all out of contract, while Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have failed to find their best form.

Barcelona appear to be favorites to sign Raphinha, with the Catalonian club potentially chasing a replacement for Ousmane Dembele, who is out of contract at the Camp Nou next month.

Raphinha will be a potential like-for-like replacement for the Frenchman and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Brazilian forward.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport Xavi is delighted with Raphinha's possible signing, and has already planned a new Barça with the Brazilian having a crucial role. Xavi is delighted with Raphinha's possible signing, and has already planned a new Barça with the Brazilian having a crucial role.— @sport https://t.co/05fhXqeFqe

