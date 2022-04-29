Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo statistically ranked as the 88th best player in Europe this season

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been ranked a shockingly low 88th in a table published by Whoscored to determine this season's best player in European football.

The list, published by the website, considers stats such as goals, assists, clean sheets, pass success percentage, ariel duel wins and man-of-the-match performances across all league games, which then determines an overall rating for each player.

The 37-year-old has essentially dragged his Manchester United side through an incredibly difficult spell for the club. He has scored eight of the Red Devils' previous nine Premier League goals, including his team's last five.

However, the website clearly feels that Cristiano Ronaldo's overall play hasn't been up to the standards of Europe's elite, with his 17 strikes in 28 appearances only good enough to just about reach the top 90.

Cristiano Ronaldo near the bottom of the top 100 with a 7.13 average rating

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's average rating of 7.13 out of ten ranks him level with the likes of Premier League pair Jarrod Bowen and Allan Saint-Maximin, as well as Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

For context, Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski tops the list, whose 33 goals in 31 games have given him a rating of 7.93, just ahead of PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe (7.91)

Ronaldo's great rival Lionel Messi is third on the list with a rating of 7.71, despite the PSG attacker scoring 13 fewer times than the Portuguese striker.

Ballon d'Or candidates Karim Benzema and Mohamed Salah are next on the list, with the duo both scoring a 7.68 rating.

Cristiano Ronaldo faces uncertain future at Manchester United

Ronaldo once again saved the Red Devils by scoring the equalizer against Chelsea in their 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in the Premier League, in an otherwise dreadful performance from the hosts.

Following the clash, interim boss Ralf Ragnick admitted he didn't know if incoming manager Erik ten Hag would want to keep Ronaldo at the club.

Ronaldo has often been accused of not working hard enough off the ball, which would certainly not sit well with Ten Hag, whose team are known for their relentless pressing.

According to The MEN, Ragnick said:

"This is something that we should speak between us, Erik and the board and myself. Cristiano has another year of contract, it is also important to see and find out what he wants to do, if he wants to stay.

"But, again, I haven't been able to speak with Erik so far and therefore, it doesn't make sense to speak about that right now.

Most @premierleague goals this season against the current top 5:
8️⃣ - Cristiano Ronaldo
4️⃣ - Mohamed Salah
4️⃣ - Sadio Mane
4️⃣ - Odsonne Edouard
4️⃣ - Diogo Jota

