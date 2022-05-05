Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo tops Premier League's taxpayer chart

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo is the English Premier League’s top taxpayer, according to data released by RIFT Tax Refunds and published by CityAM.

Cristiano Ronaldo earns a weekly wage of £510,000 as per the contract he signed with the club in August 2021. The contract runs until the end of next season, although the Portuguese has been linked with a move away from the club recently. His wages amount to a yearly £26.5 million, although UK tax laws stipulate a flat 45% tax rate for those earning more than £150k and above.

This means that Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to pay around £12.78m in yearly taxes. United goalie David De Gea earns around £390,000-a-week and is expected to pay around £9.4 million. However, footballers tend to have high-profile financial agents who help them save a large part of their taxes.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 Thanks for the support in Old Trafford tonight. As always, our fans were amazing in their effort to help the team. Thanks for the support in Old Trafford tonight. As always, our fans were amazing in their effort to help the team.🙏🏽 https://t.co/Xc9pJBIJUI

Hence, it is difficult to ascertain just how much tax Cristiano Ronaldo will end up paying this year.

Cristiano Ronaldo set to stay at Manchester United beyond the season?

In a nutshell, much depends upon what Erik ten Hag wants in the Manchester United team he intends to build. Cristiano Ronaldo’s performances over the past month and a half have been flawless. He has been forced to help with the playmaking as well and has been his team’s best player by far.

It is still staggering just how much this Manchester United team has receded since last season. Erik ten Hag has reportedly agreed with Ralf Rangnick’s suggestion that at least ten new players might be required to complete an overhaul.

Currently, the most important thing appears to be the integration into the team of young, hungry players. While some of them are already present in the club’s academy and away on various loans, others will need to be signed. Cristiano Ronaldo is the ideal personality to stay in the dressing room and help the team build a winning mentality next season.

GOAL @goal Sir Alex Ferguson wants Erik ten Hag to "get in control" at Manchester United Sir Alex Ferguson wants Erik ten Hag to "get in control" at Manchester United 🔴 https://t.co/BCBUgSSOnd

A lot of things are wrong behind the scenes, and the Portuguese will not want to leave the club in such dire straits. His performances have shown that he is still a huge asset for the team, and that is not going to change anytime soon.

