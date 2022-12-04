Manchester United attacker left out of Spain training camp ahead of friendlies against Cadiz and Real Betis: Reports

According to Sportsmole, Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho has been left out of the club's training squad in Spain for the friendlies against Cadiz and Real Betis.

Sancho arrived at the club last summer after an impressive stint with Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund. He scored 50 goals and provided 64 assists in 137 games for the German club.

However, Sancho failed to replicate that form in England. He has managed to score only four goals and provide four assists in 52 games for the Red Devils.

Sancho hasn't played for Erik ten Hag's side since October 22. He was also left out of the England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The winger has been working with a few Dutch coaches in the Netherlands as instructed by Ten Hag (According to Manchester Evening News).

Ten Hag recently told reporters about the player (via Manchester United's official website):

"He [Sancho] has had some really good performances [earlier in the season] and was going in a good direction. But the last weeks he struggled with illness. Then it's normal that you don't get the nomination for [the World Cup]. Every manager will take only fit players to the World Cup, Jadon Sancho is continuing his individual training programme as part of a process to get back to his highest level. The club is fully supporting him in this."

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Jadon Sancho not in Man Utd's squad for warm-weather training camp because he's still training individually "so he can return to highest level".



I can just sense the anger and determination to come back and prove everyone wrong, and I'm sure he will. Jadon Sancho not in Man Utd's squad for warm-weather training camp because he's still training individually "so he can return to highest level".I can just sense the anger and determination to come back and prove everyone wrong, and I'm sure he will. https://t.co/RkTpV3dHTP

Apart from Sancho, Alex Tuanzebe is also absent from the squad to face Cadiz and Real Betis. The likes of David de Gea, Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek, and more will be making the trip to Spain.

Manchester United star spoke about the training camp in Spain

Fulham FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United star Martin Dubravka recently spoke about his team's training camp in Spain. Speaking to the club's media, the Newcastle United loanee said:

“I think it’s very important [the winter training camp], It’s good that we have these two opportunities to compete with great sides because these teams have quality players. So it’s a good test for us and, it gives the opportunity for the others to be on the pitch.”

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict #mufc 's travelling squad to Spain: De Gea, Heaton, Bishop, Dubravka, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Mengi, Bernard, Jurado, Hardley, Bennett, Oyedele, Murray, Fredricson, Van de Beek, McTominay, Savage, Iqbal, Hansen, Gore, Mainoo (1/2) #mufc's travelling squad to Spain: De Gea, Heaton, Bishop, Dubravka, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Mengi, Bernard, Jurado, Hardley, Bennett, Oyedele, Murray, Fredricson, Van de Beek, McTominay, Savage, Iqbal, Hansen, Gore, Mainoo (1/2)

Further speaking about the differences between Spanish football and English football, Dubravka said:

“I think intensity is a massive difference, You can see it every week in the Premier League, intensity is at the top level. I never had the chance to play against these teams [Cadiz and Real Betis], but I have played so many times against Spanish sides, so I know what I can expect from a team like this."

