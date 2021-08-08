Manchester United attacker tests positive for Covid-19 - Reports

Manchester United are looking forward to the new season, with preparations already going on at Old Trafford. Unfortunately, the Red Devils will not be able to count on Jesse Lingard when they step onto the pitch for their Premier League opener on August 14.

According to reports, Lingard will spend the next few days or weeks away from the group after testing positive to Covid-19. Manchester United have released an official statement confirming the news on their website.

The statement reads: "Unfortunately, Jesse Lingard is unavailable after testing positive for Covid-19. He is isolating in line with Government and Premier League Guidelines."

Manchester United will kick off their Premier League campaign with a vital game against Leeds United next weekend. The Red Devils will be hoping to do better in the English top flight this time after finishing second in the table last season, behind local rivals Manchester City.

The club a big statement in the transfer market this summer, signing Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane from Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid respectively. One or two new faces are expected to join the team before the transfer window shuts.

Meanwhile, Jesse Lingard is set for a vital role at Old Trafford following his successful loan spell with West Ham last term. The attacking midfielder bagged nine goals and five assists for the Hammers in 19 appearances across all competitions, regaining the trust of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer.

How will Manchester United cope in Lingard's absense?

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer remains tight-lipped over his plans for the upcoming season. It is unlikely that the Norwegian will develop a headache due to Lingard's unavailability. With quality in his squad, he should be able to deploy a formidable midfield setup for the Leeds game.

The tactician deployed a trio of Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Paul Pogba several times last season. It wouldn't be a surprise if he decides to play it safe on Saturday by repeating that midfield setup. Should he decide to make a change, he will have the likes of Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Juan Mata and Donny van de Beek to call upon.

